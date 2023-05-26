Lineup Revealed For WEST END LIVE 2023

A packed line-up featuring nearly every single musical playing in the West End has been unveiled ahead of this year's West End LIVE. This free celebration of London's world-leading theatre scene comes to Trafalgar Square on the weekend of 17 and 18 June.

Tens of thousands of theatre fans are expected to flock to the capital for this year's musical theatre spectacular, enjoying free performances from dozens of top shows - from West End LIVE favourites Back To The Future The Musical, The Book Of Mormon, The Choir Of Man, Disney's Frozen, Jersey Boys, Heathers The Musical, Magic Mike Live, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and to productions making their West End LIVE debut, such as 42nd Street, Crazy For You, Glory Ride, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop and The Wizard Of Oz.

This unique event, run by Westminster City Council in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), and with the support of the Mayor of London, brings people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more.

The event this year, would not be possible without the on-going commitment shown by Westminster City Council and the support of key theatre owners and organisations: Ambassador Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Disney Theatrical Group, LW Theatres, Nimax Theatres, Theatre Royal Haymarket and Trafalgar Entertainment. They join other key partners including Edwardian Hotels, Shaftesbury Capital, Ontix, Art of London, The Crown Estate, FM Conway, Regent St and St James's, Veolia, New West End Company, The Northbank BID and Shaftesbury Capital.

Councillor Tim Roca, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Young People, Learning and Leisure, said:

“West End Live is a highlight of the Westminster calendar so we're very excited to invite fans to another weekend of incredible live performances in Trafalgar Square. Westminster City Council is committed to making live theatre, culture and the arts accessible for all of our communities, and events like this are a fantastic celebration of the world class theatre we have right on our doorstep.”

Official London Theatre will be backstage throughout the West End LIVE weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content across our social channels.

West End LIVE remains free as in previous years. The event will be BSL interpreted by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

List of shows appearing at West End LIVE 2023

42nd Street

Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations

Aspects Of Love

Back To The Future The Musical

La Bamba!

The Barricade Boys

The Book Of Mormon

Cabaret

The Choir Of Man

Crazy For You

Death Note: The Musical

Disney's Frozen

Glory Ride

Grease The Musical

Hamilton

Heathers The Musical

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

Jersey Boys

Disney's The Lion King

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

RSC's Matilda The Musical

Les Misérables

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Operation Mincemeat

The Phantom Of The Opera

Queenz: The Show With Balls!

Roles We'll Never Play

Six

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

The SpongeBob Musical

A Strange Loop

Tarantino Live

Then, Now & Next

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

We Will Rock You

Wicked

The Wizard Of Oz

More shows and acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event.