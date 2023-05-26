Lineup Revealed For WEST END LIVE 2023

The event takes place Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 June 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

A packed line-up featuring nearly every single musical playing in the West End has been unveiled ahead of this year's West End LIVE. This free celebration of London's world-leading theatre scene comes to Trafalgar Square on the weekend of 17 and 18 June.

Tens of thousands of theatre fans are expected to flock to the capital for this year's musical theatre spectacular, enjoying free performances from dozens of top shows - from West End LIVE favourites Back To The Future The Musical, The Book Of Mormon, The Choir Of Man, Disney's Frozen, Jersey Boys, Heathers The Musical, Magic Mike Live, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and to productions making their West End LIVE debut, such as 42nd Street, Crazy For You, Glory Ride, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop and The Wizard Of Oz.

This unique event, run by Westminster City Council in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), and with the support of the Mayor of London, brings people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more.

The event this year, would not be possible without the on-going commitment shown by Westminster City Council and the support of key theatre owners and organisations: Ambassador Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Disney Theatrical Group, LW Theatres, Nimax Theatres, Theatre Royal Haymarket and Trafalgar Entertainment. They join other key partners including Edwardian Hotels, Shaftesbury Capital, Ontix, Art of London, The Crown Estate, FM Conway, Regent St and St James's, Veolia, New West End Company, The Northbank BID and Shaftesbury Capital.

Councillor Tim Roca, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Young People, Learning and Leisure, said:

“West End Live is a highlight of the Westminster calendar so we're very excited to invite fans to another weekend of incredible live performances in Trafalgar Square. Westminster City Council is committed to making live theatre, culture and the arts accessible for all of our communities, and events like this are a fantastic celebration of the world class theatre we have right on our doorstep.”

Official London Theatre will be backstage throughout the West End LIVE weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content across our social channels.

West End LIVE remains free as in previous years. The event will be BSL interpreted by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

List of shows appearing at West End LIVE 2023

42nd Street

Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations

Aspects Of Love

Back To The Future The Musical

La Bamba!

The Barricade Boys

The Book Of Mormon

Cabaret

The Choir Of Man

Crazy For You

Death Note: The Musical

Disney's Frozen

Glory Ride

Grease The Musical

Hamilton

Heathers The Musical

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

Jersey Boys

Disney's The Lion King

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

RSC's Matilda The Musical

Les Misérables

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Operation Mincemeat

The Phantom Of The Opera

Queenz: The Show With Balls!

Roles We'll Never Play

Six

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

The SpongeBob Musical

A Strange Loop

Tarantino Live

Then, Now & Next

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

We Will Rock You

Wicked

The Wizard Of Oz

More shows and acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Aunty Donna Adds Another Eventim Apollo London Date Photo
Aunty Donna Adds Another Eventim Apollo London Date

They keep adding dates and they keep selling out. After the first UK tour dates sold out within hours of going on general sale, and the second round of additions going much the same way, Mick Perrin Worldwide is delighted to announce a further extra date for Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group Aunty Donna at Eventim Apollo London - adding a matinee performance on 30th September.

David Walliams AWFUL AUNTIE Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo
David Walliams' AWFUL AUNTIE Will Embark on Tour in 2024

The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company are teaming up once again for a brand-new production of Awful Auntie. This is their latest collaboration following Demon Dentist, Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy - and the latter two both received Olivier award nominations.

Khiyon Hursey Will Play The Other Palace in July With Julian Hornik, Cheeyang Ng, Allyson Photo
Khiyon Hursey Will Play The Other Palace in July With Julian Hornik, Cheeyang Ng, Allyson Ava-Brown, and Danielle Steers

Writer and composer Khiyon Hursey will make his London debut this summer on Thursday 20 July at The Other Palace Studio, showcasing his work from stage musicals, films, upcoming productions and shows in development. 

Tickets to Kenneth Branagh Theatre Companys KING LEAR Go on Sale 5 June Photo
Tickets to Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR Go on Sale 5 June

Tickets for the London season of Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR will go on general sale on 5 June at 12 noon.


More Hot Stories For You

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End ExperienceWest End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience
Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This AutumnMike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn
Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word FestivalApples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Festival
Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You