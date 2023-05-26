Lineup Revealed For WEST END LIVE 2023

The event takes place Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 June 2023.
A packed line-up featuring nearly every single musical playing in the West End has been unveiled ahead of this year's West End LIVE. This free celebration of London's world-leading theatre scene comes to Trafalgar Square on the weekend of 17 and 18 June.
Tens of thousands of theatre fans are expected to flock to the capital for this year's musical theatre spectacular, enjoying free performances from dozens of top shows - from West End LIVE favourites Back To The Future The Musical, The Book Of Mormon, The Choir Of Man, Disney's Frozen, Jersey Boys, Heathers The Musical, Magic Mike Live, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and to productions making their West End LIVE debut, such as 42nd Street, Crazy For You, Glory Ride, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop and The Wizard Of Oz.
This unique event, run by Westminster City Council in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), and with the support of the Mayor of London, brings people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more.
The event this year, would not be possible without the on-going commitment shown by Westminster City Council and the support of key theatre owners and organisations: Ambassador Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Disney Theatrical Group, LW Theatres, Nimax Theatres, Theatre Royal Haymarket and Trafalgar Entertainment. They join other key partners including Edwardian Hotels, Shaftesbury Capital, Ontix, Art of London, The Crown Estate, FM Conway, Regent St and St James's, Veolia, New West End Company, The Northbank BID and Shaftesbury Capital.
Councillor Tim Roca, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Young People, Learning and Leisure, said:
“West End Live is a highlight of the Westminster calendar so we're very excited to invite fans to another weekend of incredible live performances in Trafalgar Square. Westminster City Council is committed to making live theatre, culture and the arts accessible for all of our communities, and events like this are a fantastic celebration of the world class theatre we have right on our doorstep.”
Official London Theatre will be backstage throughout the West End LIVE weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content across our social channels.
West End LIVE remains free as in previous years. The event will be BSL interpreted by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.
42nd Street
Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations
Aspects Of Love
Back To The Future The Musical
La Bamba!
The Barricade Boys
The Book Of Mormon
Cabaret
The Choir Of Man
Crazy For You
Death Note: The Musical
Disney's Frozen
Glory Ride
Grease The Musical
Hamilton
Heathers The Musical
I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical
Jersey Boys
Disney's The Lion King
Magic Mike Live
Mamma Mia!
RSC's Matilda The Musical
Les Misérables
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Operation Mincemeat
The Phantom Of The Opera
Queenz: The Show With Balls!
Roles We'll Never Play
Six
Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical
The SpongeBob Musical
A Strange Loop
Tarantino Live
Then, Now & Next
The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
We Will Rock You
Wicked
The Wizard Of Oz
More shows and acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event.
