Lee Mead to Perform TWENTY YEARS IN TECHNICOLOUR at Adelphi Theatre in 2027

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DEM Productions in association with Westway Music have announced that West End star Lee Mead will present his new solo concert Twenty Years in Technicolour, live at the Adelphi Theatre on Sunday 11 July 2027 at 2.00 and 7.00pm. The concert celebrates 20 years since Lee performed in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the very same theatre.

Twenty years ago, a nation picked up the phone and decided that any dream would do. And this one did. Lee Mead is coming home to the Adelphi Theatre, returning to the stage where it all began, and bringing two decades of music, memories, and stories with him.

This is a full-circle moment: for Lee, for the theatre, for the songs that changed his life, and for every single person who voted for him and has kept turning up ever since.

Joined by a live band and perhaps even a few surprise guests, Lee presents the show that twenty years of touring have been leading up to: the most personal night of his career, and without a doubt the most colourful.

Expect the West End at full volume with hits from Joseph, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act, Barnum, and all the biggest shows from Lee's career. And woven through them, the music of George Michael, Tony Bennett, and Bruno Mars, artists who made Lee want to sing in the first place and have inspired him ever since. Come for the stories behind the songs, told in the one room where they mean the most.

Lee Mead is an acclaimed actor and singer who rose to prominence after winning the BBC's Any Dream Will Do, securing the title role in the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi Theatre). His extensive theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Emmett in Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre), Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Billy Flynn in Chicago (UK Tour), Khashoggi in We Will Rock You (London Coliseum) and Eddie Souther in Sister Act (Dominion Theatre). Earlier credits include The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Miss Saigon (UK Tour), The Who's Tommy (UK Tour) and The West End Men (London Palladium).

On television, Lee is well known for playing Ben 'Lofty' Chiltern in the BBC's Casualty and Holby City, with further appearances including Bedlam, Motherland and The Dumping Ground. Alongside his acting career, Lee is an established recording artist and concert performer, having released several solo albums and toured extensively across the UK and internationally.

In September 2026 Lee releases his autobiography 'Lee Mead - The Colours Of My Life' celebrating twenty years since his debut album, The Colours of My Life, published by A Way With Media.

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