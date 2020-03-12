Kimberley Walsh Would Love To Play Glinda In WICKED

Let us rejoicify! Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh has revealed she would love to play Glinda the Good Witch in musical Wicked. Walsh expressed her ambition to presenter William J Connolly on the fourth episode of podcast eleven, which is out today: club11.london/eleven

On her Wicked dreams - and her desire to go for Glinda rather than Elphaba - Walsh said: "Somebody was chatting about Wicked the other day and I thought I'd actually like to do the other witch more... Glinda. She's so funny, but then you can have a life. You don't have to go home and go to bed straightaway every night and have literally no life. Drink no coffee, no wine - it's terrible. I think that is a really big sing to the point where it's life-changing for your family and everything. That's a lot!

"But Glinda is hilarious and I could sing that quite easily... and a bubble, she gets to dress up. You probably would be a bit envious of Elphaba, but when you could have a glass of wine once in a while... maybe I'm not that jealous, actually."

BRIT Award-winner and West End leading lady Kimberley Walsh is the latest star to feature on the new weekly podcast, which is recorded exclusively backstage at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre where she is in rehearsals for the premiere of musical Sleepless, based on the film Sleepless in Seattle.

The arts and theatre podcast, created by producers Club 11 London and William J Connolly, has been listened to by thousands - with listeners now subscribed to push notifications of newly released episodes.

Other guests so far on eleven include Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel, Oscar winner and legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and Olivier nominee and original Broadway Disney princess Sierra Boggess.

eleven is released every Thursday and you can listen to the full episode with Kimberley Walsh now via Apple Podcasts, Spoty, or directly at club11.london/eleven





