Kerry Ellis Will Release New Album 'Kings & Queens' on 12 May

The supremely talented singer, songwriter and actress Kerry Ellis has announced the release of her 4th studio album, Kings & Queens, out on Westway Music on 12 May 2023. The album can be pre-ordered now here. Kerry will also embark on a UK tour this Spring, with shows in Salford, Birmingham and London, presented by Case Live. Tickets on sale on Friday via See Tickets, Ticketmaster and venue box offices.



Comprised of 12 tracks, including mainly original songs, along with a handful of hand-picked covers, Kings & Queens is the album on which Kerry truly finds her voice, fusing her signature musical theatre style with the contemporary country rock theme with which she has become synonymous. Recorded in LA and London, and produced by the award-winning Mike Stevens (Annie Lennox, ELO, James Morrison, Take That), the album sees Kerry collaborate with some of music's biggest names, including esteemed singer-songwriters Newton Faulkner and Jamie Lawson, as well as legendary Queen guitarist and personal friend Sir Brian May.



Opening the album is title track Kings & Queens, a rousing anthemic rock track, combining Kerry's powerful vocals with a striking melody. Both a tribute to the impending coronation of Charles III and her friendship with Sir Brian May, the song highlights Kerry's impressive range and formidable vocal ability, cementing her status as a genre-bending and innovative entertainer.



Written by renowned songwriter Charlie Turner especially for Kerry, Battlefield is a heart-rending ballad, evoking a poignant message about the world we live in today. Featuring Sir Brian May on guitar, the song is the latest in a long string of collaborations between Kerry and Brian, with May producing her debut album Anthems in 2010. The pair went onto release a further two albums together, and have performed live as a duo in a number of high profile concerts.



Mean The World To Me was written by Kerry along with icon of British pop Ben Adams, and was inspired by the musical A Star Is Born. A duet with global hitmaker Newton Faulkner, his vocals blend with Kerry's in perfect harmony, providing the track with elements of Americana while retaining the contemporary theme of the record.



Further original songs include I Will Find You, written by Jamie Lawson; lively country-americana numbers Big Wide World and Lemonade; as well as emotion-charged tracks The Only One, My All and Home Again.



Kings & Queens also includes a selection of stunning cover tracks, including Fire & Rain by James Taylor, and seldom re-recorded Tina Turner track Be Tender With Me Baby, both of which Kerry has reinvented in her own distinct style. Continuing the American Country theme of the album, the record also features reimagined version of Carrie Underwood's Love Wins, adding a flare of positivity and light to the album.



Kerry said, "I have loved every second of creating this new album. Working with Mike Stevens was a dream, he edged me into a new direction which I've thoroughly enjoyed. Each song has its own special identity and quality. The Westway team have been brilliant and so supportive and I can't wait to perform these songs live and for everyone to hear this album - I am incredibly proud of it!"



Director of A&R at Westway Music, Rhydian Roberts, commented "Working with Kerry on this album has been nothing but a complete an utter privilege and a joy. Her talent and professionalism has made the process seamless. It's been thoroughly enjoyable finding songs for her during the making of the album and, we've had the pleasure of working with the industry's best songwriters, producers and musicians in the process. Having a rock legend in Brian May contribute the album speaks volumes of the calibre of Kerry as an artist and the quality and calibre of the new material included on this album. In Kings & Queens, I really think we've found Kerry's true voice and created a stand out original album which will also take her live show to new heights. I really hope she gets the international recognition that she so justly deserves on release of this album".



This Spring, Kerry will perform these tracks live for the very first time. Playing at the Salford The Lowry, Birmingham Town Hall and the stunning London Adelphi on 14, 15 and 16 May respectively, tickets are on sale from Friday 10 February.



Kings & Queens follows three previously released solo albums from Kerry. Her debut album, Anthems, was released to great critical acclaim in 2010, landing in the top 15 of the UK official albums chart. Anthems was followed by 2014's self-titled record Kerry Ellis, and 2020's Feels Like Home. Further studio albums released by Ellis include 2017's Golden Days, a collaborative album with Sir Brian May released on Sony Music.



Hailed as the West End's favourite leading Lady, Kerry was catapulted to fame in 2002 when she landed the role of Meat in the original London cast of We Will Rock You. She has gone onto star in a range of acclaimed productions on both Westend and Broadway, including Les Misérables, Wicked, Oliver! And Cats. Most recently, Kerry starred as Reno Sweeney in the UK and Ireland tour and Barbican Theatre residency of hit musical Anything Goes alongside Denis Lawson.



Kings & Queens is out on 12 May 2023, and available to pre-order HERE. Tickets for Kerry's UK tour are available from Friday via See Tickets, Ticketmaster and venue box offices.

TRACK LISTING

Kings & Queens Be Tender With Me Baby Battlefield I Will Find You Mean The World To Me Big Wide World The Only One Fire & Rain Lemonade My All Love Wins Home Again

UK TOUR DATES

14 May Salford The Lowry

15 May Birmingham Town Hall

16 May London Adelphi

