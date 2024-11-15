Kerry Ellis, Cassidy Janson, and More Will Perform as Part of Westway Sessions Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A series of Monday night concerts featuring six leading stars of the West End and Broadway will launch at the Vaudeville Theatre in 2025.

Westway Sessions celebrates the very best talent of musical theatre and the recording label Westway Music that in the past three years has become the home to leading stars of the West End, Broadway, and musical theatre.

The series opens on 3 February with West End Leading Lady and award winning actress and singer Cassidy Janson in concert. Star of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and & Juliet for which she was awarded the 2020 Oliver Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical.

Cassidy Janson said, “I cannot wait to perform at the Vaudeville! I'll be singing my favourite songs and sharing stories from my career in show business over the decades!”

On 10 February, a musical match made in heaven follows with the inspired pairing of Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe performing their hit show A Couple of Swells.

“Saw this last night. Ooooh it's SO good.” Dawn French.

Liza and Joe said, “We are thrilled to be bringing our show back to the West End as part of Westway's season of Monday evening concerts at The Vaudeville theatre . With its history of vaudeville and musical revues there couldn't be a better venue in town than this one for a Couple Of musical Swells!”

On 17 February, Aimie Atkinson, star of Six the Musical and Pretty Woman, returns to the West End stage performing songs from her new album due for release next year, alongside career defining songs that have propelled her to leading lady status.

Aimie said, “Absolutely thrilled to be joining the Westway sessions at the incredible Vaudeville Theatre. I'm so looking forward to sharing new music with you all, along with songs that have shaped my career.”

Aimie is followed on 10 March by TV star and award-winning West End actor Lee Mead and his brand-new show The Best of Me, where he introduces audiences to some of the musical influences that help define him as a performer, including classic songs alongside a sneak peek of his brand-new EP.

Lee said, “Following my recent successful sell out tour of the UK I'm thrilled that I've been approached to bring my show to the heart of the West End again. The last time I played London with my show was four years ago at the London Palladium. I've always wanted to play the Vaudeville after performing there with a concert called The West End Men in 2013. It will suit my more intimate show perfectly, so I hope to see you all there for a great evening of music and another sell out!”

The season closes on 17 March with Kerry Ellis in her acclaimed touring show Queen of the West End. From My Fair Lady to We Will Rock You, from Les Misérables to Wicked, Kerry looks back at her illustrious career performing songs and telling stories of her journey to become the Queen of the West End.

To access the exclusive pre-sale for all performances, sign up to the Westway mailing list before 10am on Monday 18 November here. Tickets go on general sale on the Thursday 21 November at 10am.

Comments