Josie Rourke Addresses Rumors, Says CITY OF ANGELS Has Not Been 'Cancelled'

Josie Rourke, the director of the West End production of City of Angels took to Twitter to address stories that remaining performances of City of Angels have been cancelled.

Rourke shared:

"Our production of City of Angels has not been 'cancelled'. The story that prompted a flurry of tweets is untrue."

See Rourke's tweet below:

I've been away from here for a while but have come back on here to post about City of Angels. pic.twitter.com/0bp6IXEzL0 - Josie Rourke (@josierourke) July 23, 2020

Josie Rourke's Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels was making its West End transfer five years after opening at The Donmar Warehouse in 2014. The musical was set to play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, with previews beginning from Thursday 5 March 2020.

Josie Rourke's revival premiered in 2014. With a swinging score by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir.

