Jodie Comer-Led PRIMA FACIE Coming to National Theatre at Home Library

In honor of its fourth birthday, theatrical streaming service National Theatre at Home, in partnership with Empire Street Productions, has announced the arrival of the Jodie Comer-led Prima Facie to the platform, available to stream beginning December 12, for a limited time.

Jodie Comer’s (Killing Eve) performance in Suzie Miller’s gripping one-women play has been watched by over 835,000 people worldwide following ITS recent re-release through National Theatre Live, and now more audiences will have the opportunity to watch the award-winning production from the comfort of home.

Captured live in 2022 during a sold out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End, Justin Martin (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) directs Comer as Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

The release of Prima Facie coincides with National Theatre at Home’s fourth birthday this month, joining the newly added Present Laughter and The Grapes of Wrath, and the Michael Sheen-led Nye, which arrived on the platform last month.

Launched in 2020 after The National Theatre hosted weekly free streams of archive productions during the summer lockdown, National Theatre at Home now offers access to over 90 productions with new titles added monthly. Audiences can enjoy 20% off annual subscriptions using code BIRTHDAY4 at checkout, valid until December 8.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description.

About The National Theatre

The National Theatre makes theatre that entertains and inspires using its creativity, expertise and unique reach. The National Theatre shares unforgettable stories with millions of audience members across the UK and around the world – on its own stages, on tour, in schools, on cinema screens and streaming at home.

World-leading artists make their best work at The National Theatre with the widest possible audience and impact. The National Theatre invests in talent and innovation on stage and off, taking seriously its role as the nation’s theatre. Of the new productions developed each year with a wide range of theatre companies, a third of that research and development resource is dedicated to shows staged at theatres outside London.

Through touring our work to local theatres and schools and nationwide education and community programmes, we are active in every local authority in the UK. A registered charity with deeply embedded social purpose, The National Theatre works with hundreds of schools and communities across the UK to fire imagination and inspire creativity, and to develop skills and pathways for careers in theatre.

