Jason Donovan Will Return to JOSEPH... Tour For One Week Only

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat favourite Jason Donovan will return to Southampton's Mayflower Theatre this spring. For one week only, he will reprise his celebrated role as Pharaoh. Playing from 13 – 18 May 2025, these dates mark the only opportunity to see Jason on the 2025 UK tour. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from www.mayflower.org.uk.

Jason returns to this sensational production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat having most recently starred in two triumphant seasons of the new London Palladium production in the summers of 2019 and 2021. Swapping his loin cloth for gold leathers, his show-stopping rendition of ‘Song of the King' raised the roof night after night, ahead of a major UK Tour in 2022 which included a rapturously received week at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton. Jason was last seen as The Evil Ringmaster at the venue in the 2022 pantomime season Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Jason Donovan says of his return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: “Joseph will always hold a special place in my heart and to return to the show in the new Palladium production and later UK tour as Pharaoh was an incredible experience. Southampton's audiences were electrifying and I can't wait to revisit the city later this year when I play my only dates on the 2025 tour. Be sure you don't miss out on your ‘dream' ticket!”

Jason Donovan came into our lives in the late 1980s as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series, Neighbours. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, he had several chart hits, and his album Ten Good Reasons was the best-selling UK album of 1989. His hits included ‘Too Many Broken Hearts', ‘Especially For You' (with Kylie Minogue), and of course, ‘Any Dream Will Do'. Since then, he has rarely been away from the stage or screen.

Jason's record-breaking run in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 1990s preceded his performance as Frank N Furter in the 25th Anniversary Production of The Rocky Horror Show, then Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King's Speech, Million Dollar Quartet and Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds. In December 2019 he was called home to Australia to appear as the charismatic and cunning celebrity lawyer, Billy Flynn in Chicago. Jason's recent TV credits also include ITV's Dial M for Middlesbrough and Dave's Meet the Richardsons.

In the spring of 2022, Jason performed ‘Any Dream Will Do' outside the gates of Buckingham Palace as part of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over the summers of 2022 and 2023, he completed two consecutive runs as the Teen Angel in Grease in the West End.

In 2022, along with Kylie Minogue, he rejoined the cast of Neighbours one final time as Scott Robinson. In 2023, Jason donned his fishnets and heels to reprise his role as Frank N Furter for the 50th Anniversary of the production in Australia performing for audiences in both Sydney and Melbourne to critical acclaim. Starting February 2025, Jason will embark on his next solo music tour, the ‘DOIN' FINE' tour which will span locations across the UK and Ireland.

Christina Bianco stars as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva' impression videos gaining over 25 million views and more recently delighted audiences as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium. Adam Filipe's credits include Titanic The Musical (UK Tour); Prince Of Egypt, Original West End Cast and Les Misérables (Queens Theatre). Concert Credits: vocalist for Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between (UK Tour) and Houdini in Side Show: in Concert (London Palladium).

The 2025 tour completing company are Hugh Cotton as Reuben and Will Haswell as Simeon alongside Aaron Archer; Bella Baldock; Daniel Bowskill; Imogen Bowtell; Taylor Bridges; Joseph Brownlie-Johnson; Joseph Craig; Davide Fienauri; Ellie Greenway; Oliver Hawes; Kiera Haynes; Siobhan James; Ben Lancaster; Nicole Lupino; Bradley Perret; Harvey Shulver; Jessica Sutton; Charley Warburton; Jenna Warne and Alex Woodward.

The production's children's company consists of Luke Beggs, Sofija Bele, Sidney Bond, Chloe Boyle, Coco Chapman, Charlie Cox, Max Crisp, Shae Marie David, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu, Josh Desai, Erin Donovan, Jasper Eglin, Safia Francis, Ernie Seiji Fransella, Marisia Georgiannaki, Poppy Graham, Coco-Lili Hodder, Poppy Kunorubwe, Eliott Marsden, Alex Neophytou, Shyanne Ononiwu, Rio-Blake Power, Leia O'Sullivan, Zachary Richardson, Daniel Rodriguez Castillo, Felix Schmitt, Dexter Seaton, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Arthur Tennant and Raine Williamson.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show – which marked Tim Rice (Lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber's (Music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international tours in over 80 countries worldwide. Today, it is one of the world's most beloved family musicals and features much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence's credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon, Chess and Cinderella, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les Misérables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show's choreographer, set and costume design are by the award-winning Morgan Large with Ben Cracknell as Lighting Designer and Gareth Owen as Sound Designer.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

For further information, please see http://uktour.josephthemusical.com/

