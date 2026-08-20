Janette Manrara and Rupert Young Join and More Noah Schnapp-Led AFFLUENZA in the West End

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Further casting has now been revealed to join the previously announced Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp in Affluenza, the first play in the Mainstage Season 26/27 at Riverside Studios.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Janette Manrara will appear in the world premiere of the play, which runs 26 September to 21 November, alongside Juliet Cowan (Broken Glass, Young Vic), Wallis Currie-Wood (CBS TV's Madam Secretary, Elektra on West End), and Olivier Award nominee Rupert Young (Bridgerton, Dear Evan Hansen).

The creative team, led by writer/director Andy Sandberg, includes Set Designer Charlie Corcoran and Costume Designer Hannah Schmidt. Lighting Design is by Jack Weir and Sound Design is by Emily Drohan. The Casting Director is Nicholas Hockaday, and the Associate Director is Cecilie Fray.

Mainstage Season 26/27, a major season of five new plays directed by Andy Sandberg, will be performed at Riverside Studios from this September, beginning with three world premieres. Affluenza is followed by Sacrilegious, by Tom Schulman, the Oscar-winning writer of the films Dead Poets Society and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which runs from 5 December 2026 to 23 January 2026 (press night 15 December). Expecting, by Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola, runs from 30 January to 27 March 2027 (press night 9 February). Further productions and casting will be announced soon. Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the U.S., serves as the Season Artistic Director for the Mainstage and will direct each production.

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