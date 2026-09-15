Jamie Bogyo and Glenn Adamson to Star in STOKER WILDE

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Two legendary writers. Two iconic monsters. One explosive, secret rivalry. Stoker Wilde will play seven performances only at Wilton's Music Hall from October 27–31, 2026.

Jamie Bogyo and Glenn Adamson will star as literary icons Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde in Stoker Wilde, the shocking new glam-rock musical playing seven performances only at Wilton's Music Hall from October 27–31, 2026.

Bogyo, who originated Christian in the West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and starred in Aspects of Love and The Devil Wears Prada, will play Stoker.

Adamson, best known for playing Strat in Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell in the West End, on tours of the UK, US and Australia, and in the filmed version released in cinemas in 2025, will play Wilde.

They are joined by Christina Bennington as Florence Stoker, Jemma Geanaus as Ellen Terry, Matt Rixon as Walt Whitman, Oliver Stockley as Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas, with three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella completing the cast as Henry Irving.

Bennington originated Raven in Bat Out of Hell, playing the role in both the UK and North America, and was Veronica Sawyer in Heathers in the West End.

Geanaus has appeared in the West End in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Shadowlands. Rixon starred as Harold Zidler in the West End production of Moulin Rouge the Musical from 2022–2024 and was Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. Stockley's West End credits include Oh, Mary!, Cabaret and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends.

Bedella won his three Olivier Awards as Satan in Jerry Springer: The Opera, Kevin Rosario in In The Heights, and Lance in & Juliet. His many other starring musical theatre roles include Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig in Hedwig & the Angry Inch and the title role in Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Before they transformed British theatre and defined queer horror, Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde were just two Dublin boys who ran away to London. There, they navigated secret and not-so-secret gay lives, climbed the ladders of society and culture, and fuelled a fierce, overlooked rivalry that birthed Dracula and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The musical has a book and lyrics by Eric Rosen, creator of the cult classic Venice, and music and lyrics by Rodney Bush of New York glam-rock band Tony & The Kiki, whose music blends gritty NYC glamour, disco decadence and high-voltage rock.

This 90-minute, one-act developmental concert sharing is directed by Séimí Campbell, an Irish theatre director based in London. He was Associate Director at The National Theatre from 2021–2024, and his credits include Sweeney Todd (National Symphony Orchestra), A Different Stage (West End, UK Tour) and Songs For A New World (London Palladium).

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