Video: AS YOU LIKE IT Trailer Released at Shakespeare's Globe

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A new feature trailer for As You Like It offers a glimpse of the comedy now running at Shakespeare's Globe, built around Rosalind's flight to the Forest of Arden after tempers flare at court. The trailer leans on the line 'I like this place and willingly could waste my time in it' to set the tone for a production that has drawn attention for its high wigs and higher stakes among the courtly cast.

As You Like It is one of Shakespeare's pastoral comedies, following Rosalind as she disguises herself and escapes into the forest, where, per the video's framing, 'desire unravels, revelry is king and love is easy to find, if hard to recognise.' The trailer highlights the production's Rococo costumes, which have been singled out in reviews cited in the clip's promotional material.

The production is staged in The Globe Theatre and runs through October 25th. It follows Shakespeare's Globe's recent run of comedies this season, including productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Love's Labour's Lost also staged in the venue's outdoor theatre.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the cast announcement for As You Like It and published a review of the production shortly after it opened.

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