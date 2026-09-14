Video: ROOM ON THE BROOM Coming To Rose Theatre Kingston In 2026

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Rose Theatre Kingston has posted a new promotional video for Room on the Broom, giving audiences a preview of Tall Stories' stage adaptation ahead of its run at the venue from October 27 through November 1, 2026.

The production is based on the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, following a witch and her cat as they travel by broomstick and pick up a string of hitch-hiking animal friends, including a dog, a bird, and a frog. As the video description notes, the overcrowded broomstick eventually snaps in two, right as a hungry dragon appears, leaving the witch and her companions to find a way to make room for everyone. The show is aimed at audiences aged three and up.

Room on the Broom comes from Tall Stories, a company known for adapting children's picture books for the stage, and the production has previously received an Olivier Award nomination. Rose Theatre Kingston has hosted a range of family-oriented programming in recent seasons, including its run of The Boy at the Back of the Class.

The new video gives a glimpse of the show's puppetry and storytelling style ahead of its five-day engagement at the Kingston venue next year.

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