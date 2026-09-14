Video: THE PIANIST At Park Theatre- First Look

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A video teaser has been released from the world premiere of The Pianist, a new musical stage adaptation of Wladyslaw Szpilman's internationally acclaimed memoir, which inspired Roman Polanski's Academy Award-winning film.

The new trailer offers a first look at the fully staged production and its company, led by Daniel Krikler as Wladyslaw Szpilman. Following its first performances at Mayflower Studios in Southampton, The Pianist will run at London's Park Theatre from October 15 through November 28, with a national press night on Thursday, October 22.

Check out photos of the production.

Joining Krikler are Rosalind Ford as Mother, Oliver Grant as Hosenfeld, TJ Holmes as Father, Mischa Jardine as Janina, Elżbieta Kalicka as Regina, Nitai Levi as Henryk, Melania Maggiore as Halina and Max Roll as Gimpel/Majorek, with ensemble members Oliver Magor and Erin Rowlatt.

The production brings Szpilman's story and music together onstage, incorporating his own compositions with new musical arrangements by Simon Lee, the longtime musical director for Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The musical follows Szpilman and evokes the cultural life of pre-war Jewish Warsaw, from its concert halls and cafés to the popular music that helped establish Szpilman as a celebrated pianist and composer. His original compositions are integrated throughout the story as the production explores art, survival and the endurance of culture.

The Pianist is adapted and directed by Thom Southerland, with new arrangements, musical supervision and orchestrations by Lee. Karen Bruce provides choreography and movement direction, with set and video design by Andrzej Goulding, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Robbie Butler and sound design by Gareth Tucker for Autograph Sound. Malcolm Forbes-Peckham serves as musical director, with assistant direction by Josh Whatsize and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG and Ben Armstrong.

The production features new lyrics for Szpilman's compositions by a group of writers and musicians including two-time Grammy nominee Carol Connors, David Batteau, Wendy Lands and Jim Gillard, Grammy nominee Michael Ruff and Szpilman's son, Andreas Szpilman.

The Pianist is produced by Wolk Transfer Company and Willette Klausner and presented by special production arrangement with Andreas Szpilman. Executive producing and general management are by DEM Productions.

Wladyslaw Szpilman was a Polish composer and pianist and Holocaust survivor whose memoir recounting his experiences in Warsaw during World War II later became the basis for the Academy Award-winning film The Pianist.

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