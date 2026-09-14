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Video: HADESTOWN UK Shares 'Wedding Song' With Nathan Sykes and Fayth Ifil

The new pair step into the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice at the Lyric Theatre.

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Hadestown's UK production has posted a new performance video featuring Nathan Sykes and Fayth Ifil singing 'Wedding Song,' offering a preview of the pair as they prepare to take over the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in the West End production. Watch a first look at the pair ahead of their arrival in the company from September 15.

Hadestown, with music, lyrics and book by Anais Mitchell, reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone as a folk opera set in a Depression-era underworld. The show runs in London at the Lyric Theatre.

Sykes, known for his work with The Wanted, was previously announced as joining the London company as Orpheus alongside Danielle De Niese as Persephone and Shaun Dooley as Hades, part of a wave of new principal casting confirmed for the production's September lineup, as reported by BroadwayWorld.

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More on this show: HADESTOWN Will Embark on First-Ever UK and Ireland Tour in 2027 · 6/4/2026


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