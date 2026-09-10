Video: Claudia Winkleman Swears in Nick Mohammed as Host of THE TRAITORS - ACTS OF BETRAYAL

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Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Show Pony), a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, will take on the role of The Host in The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London. Claudia Winkleman, the TV host of The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One and iPlayer, has formally sworn him in. In a video filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands home of the hit BBC version of The Traitors, she makes Nick solemnly swear The Traitors Host Oath before he takes on the role for the stage. Check out the video here!

The stage production begins previews from 11 May 2027, with the world premiere opening night on 8 June 2027. Tickets are on sale now at thetraitorsonstage.com

Nick Mohammed said: “At first, I didn’t want to believe that a series of fictional plays based on The Traitors could ever contain as many brilliant twists and turns as the real thing - or be quite as compelling. But John Finnemore has crafted an absolute masterpiece: a cycle of five plays that are each as funny as they are moving, and of course, deeply, deeply unpredictable! And under the direction of the brilliant Robert Hastie, I couldn’t be more delighted to be joining such an original and wildly ambitious show.

“To take on Claudia’s role, as it were, is not just a privilege but a real challenge as an actor - I simply don’t have enough hair! But I will do my utmost not to disappoint.

“Either way, this time round, I promise not to let down the whole nation right at the very end. Now let the game begin…”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: “The actor who portrays The Host in these plays has to hold a live audience through an entire game each evening, five different ways. It needs charm, mischief, acting talent and complete control of the stage. Nick has all four, and the fact that he played the game and knows its intricacies, is a wonderful bonus.”

The stage adaptation of the global TV phenomenon is a cycle of five new plays written by John Finnemore (Cabin Pressure) and directed by Robert Hastie, director of the Olivier Awards Best New Musical winners, Standing at the Sky’s Edge and Operation Mincemeat.

The full creative team announced today includes Designer Ben Stones (Operation Mincemeat), Lighting Designer Mark Henderson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Sound Designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Giant), Choreographer Kate Prince (Sylvia), Music by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Casting Director Stuart Burt CDG CSA (Cabaret).

Each play in The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal tells the whole story of an entire and separate game: the Traitors are chosen, the round tables and murders take their toll, and by the end of the night a winner is crowned. What unfolds across a full television series happens in one thrilling evening.

The bold new production also does something television cannot: it answers the question of who would have won if different players had been chosen as the Traitors. From Monday to Friday the story begins identically but takes five different paths. Characters banished or murdered early in one version emerge victorious in another. On Saturdays the audience decides who will wear the cloak, and their choice determines which of the five plays unfolds that day.

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