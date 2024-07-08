James Corden Delays Start of THE CONSTITUENT to Watch England Football Match on Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



James Corden delayed the start of a recent performance of The Constituent, the play in which he is currently starring, so that he and the audience could watch England's penalty shootout against Switzerland.

The play was set to begin at the same time as the penalties, but, shown in videos on social media, Corden, alongside co-stars Anna Maxwell Martin and Zachary Hart, instead took the stage with a tablet to watch the game alongside the audience.

"The extra time finished about three minutes before the play was due to begin," Corden told The Guardian. "We thought: 'Oh man, this is tough but we’ve got to start.' Then we heard a ‘Yessss’ from the audience, and we looked at each other and said: ‘They’re all watching it.’"

Check out clips from the moment shared on social media below:

@TrentAA When James Corden delays the start of his London play do the audience can watch the penalty shoot out pic.twitter.com/8CBiIfVIPD — Pauline Munro (@PaulineAMunro) July 6, 2024

Surprise at the Old Vic as James Corden delays the start of his play The Constituent so we could watch the England penalties. pic.twitter.com/SMF5RUaVUI — Mark Popescu (@MarkPopescu1) July 7, 2024

About The Constituent

The Constituent is a new play by Joe Penhall, directed by Matthew Warchus, starring James Corden, Anna Maxwell Martin and Zachary Hart. Performances run now until 10 August at the Old Vic Theatre.

This volatile new play stars BAFTA Award winner Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty) as a hard-working opposition backbencher whose ideals of public office are tested by the demands of a man in crisis, played by Tony, BAFTA and Emmy Award winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys).

Directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (A Christmas Carol, Matilda The Musical) and written by Olivier Award winner Joe Penhall (Blue/Orange, Mood Music), The Constituent deconstructs politics, panic alarms and the conflict between public service and personal safety.

Comments