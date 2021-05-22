Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JASON AND THE GOLDEN FLEECE Will Release New Single Sung By Amy Manford in June

Jason and the Golden Fleece is a new musical based on the Greek myth.

May. 22, 2021  
JASON AND THE GOLDEN FLEECE Will Release New Single Sung By Amy Manford in June

New musical Jason and the Golden Fleece has announced a new single coming Friday 11 June!

The show's star, Soprano Amy Manford, sings 'For Evermore' from the musical. The song will be available worldwide across all platforms from midnight on Friday 11th June. It will be available to pre-save and pre-order from Friday 4 June.

The official video was shot by internationally renowned photographer and filmmaker Jarrad Seng Photography.

Jason and the Golden Fleece is a new musical based on the Greek myth. No dates or production information has been released about the musical thus far.

According to the myth, the golden fleece is the fleece of the golden-woolled, winged ram, Chrysomallos, which was held in Colchis. The fleece is a symbol of authority and kingship. It figures in the tale of the hero Jason and his crew of Argonauts, who set out on a quest for the fleece by order of King Pelias, in order to place Jason rightfully on the throne of Iolcus in Thessaly. Through the help of Medea, they acquire the Golden Fleece.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories
BWW Review: ABBA MANIA, Shaftesbury Theatre Photo

BWW Review: ABBA MANIA, Shaftesbury Theatre

THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT Will Make West End Premiere This Fall Photo

THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT Will Make West End Premiere This Fall

BWW Review: YOU ARE HERE, Southwark Playhouse Photo

BWW Review: YOU ARE HERE, Southwark Playhouse

BWW Review: CRUISE at The Duchess Theatre Photo

BWW Review: CRUISE at The Duchess Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Playhouse Announces Full Season of Live Theatre
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces World Premiere of A THOUSAND ACRES and $1.5 Million Gift
  • DANCE INTO SPRING Will Tour Around Iowa This Weekend
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2021 Festival With Health And Safety Protocols