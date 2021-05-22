JASON AND THE GOLDEN FLEECE Will Release New Single Sung By Amy Manford in June

New musical Jason and the Golden Fleece has announced a new single coming Friday 11 June!

The show's star, Soprano Amy Manford, sings 'For Evermore' from the musical. The song will be available worldwide across all platforms from midnight on Friday 11th June. It will be available to pre-save and pre-order from Friday 4 June.

The official video was shot by internationally renowned photographer and filmmaker Jarrad Seng Photography.

Jason and the Golden Fleece is a new musical based on the Greek myth. No dates or production information has been released about the musical thus far.

According to the myth, the golden fleece is the fleece of the golden-woolled, winged ram, Chrysomallos, which was held in Colchis. The fleece is a symbol of authority and kingship. It figures in the tale of the hero Jason and his crew of Argonauts, who set out on a quest for the fleece by order of King Pelias, in order to place Jason rightfully on the throne of Iolcus in Thessaly. Through the help of Medea, they acquire the Golden Fleece.