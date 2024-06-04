Institute For Contemporary Theatre Brighton Launches The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ICTheatre Brighton has announced an exciting new partnership with the esteemed actress, singer, producer, and radio presenter Elaine Paige OBE. In a bid to support emerging talent in the performing arts, the company is launching The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship for the 2024 academic year.

Elaine Paige has made an indelible mark on musical theatre, with a career spanning decades and encompassing numerous iconic roles. She has starred in more West End and Broadway hits than any of her contemporaries, including standout performances in “Hair,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Billy,” “Anything Goes,” “Piaf,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “The King & I,” “Sweeney Todd,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and “Follies.” Elaine originated the award-winning roles of Eva Peron in “Evita,” Grizabella in “Cats,” and Florence in “Chess,” setting new standards in the industry. Her significant contributions were recognised in 1995 when she was awarded an OBE for services to Musical Theatre by Queen Elizabeth II.

Launching in September 2024, The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship offers a full three-year tuition fee scholarship to a promising student from a low-income household or an under-represented group in the creative industries. This scholarship aims to nurture individuals who exhibit strong creative potential, talent in their chosen field, and a high motivation for a career in the performing arts.

Elaine Paige expressed her enthusiasm for the scholarship, stating,

“I am incredibly excited to partner with ICTheatre Brighton to offer this new scholarship. The world of musical theatre has given me so much, and I am thrilled to support and inspire the next generation of performers. I believe in the power of education and the arts to transform lives, and I am honoured to be a part of this initiative.”

The scholarship will support undergraduate degree study across performing arts courses at ICTheatre Brighton.

Who can apply

You can apply for The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship if you:

are applying to study for an undergraduate degree at ICTheatre Brighton in the upcoming 2024/25 academic year, and

are a UK national with a home fee status, and are from a low household income*, and/or are from an under-represented group in higher education, which includes students who are; from a global majority background a care leaver, care experienced or estranged a mature student part of the LGBTQ+ community, or from a gender-diverse background disabled



* Student Finance England (SFE) offers a full maintenance grant to students with a household income of £25,000 or less.

How to apply

You will first need to apply for an undergraduate degree course at ICTheatre Brighton starting in September 2024. Once you have applied and have your applicant ID, please complete the scholarship application form below.

Scholarship applications close on 28th June 2024. Scholarships will only be awarded to those who go on to accept an offer of a place at ICTheatre and complete the enrolment process.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION FORM

What happens next

A panel will assess applications shortly after the scholarship application deadline. They will contact you regarding the outcome of your application shortly after the panel has met.

As this is a competitive process and as there are a limited number of scholarships available, the company strongly recommends that all applicants follow the usual processes to secure the relevant student funding. Where appropriate, successful applicants will be able to amend/cancel their request for financial support from Student Finance England once their scholarship has been awarded.

Application to the Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship does not exclude students from accessing university hardship funds or the Fair Access Fund.

Comments