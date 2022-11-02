Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash

The production was to be set in 1930s Germany

Nov. 02, 2022  
Icarus Theatre Collective has pulled its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The production received an online backlash after a casting breakdown went out last week stating the production would be set in 1930s Germany, where Romeo was a member of the Hitler Youth, and Juliet was a young girl from the Jewish community.

The casting did not state that performers of Jewish background were preferred for the Capulets. Icarus Theatre apologised for any offence caused, stating that the casting director removed this preference, but they did not notice the omission.

Icarus issued an apology on Twitter on 31 October:

The online criticism of the production continued, with one comment saying it was not acceptable to "use the Holocaust as a trope".

The company announced the play would be scrapped today (2 November).



