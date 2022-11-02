Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash

Icarus Theatre Collective has pulled its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The production received an online backlash after a casting breakdown went out last week stating the production would be set in 1930s Germany, where Romeo was a member of the Hitler Youth, and Juliet was a young girl from the Jewish community.

The casting did not state that performers of Jewish background were preferred for the Capulets. Icarus Theatre apologised for any offence caused, stating that the casting director removed this preference, but they did not notice the omission.

Icarus issued an apology on Twitter on 31 October:

1/2 We apologise and are deeply sorry for the offence we caused. Our R&J is a criticism of Nazi fascism (& its particular relevance today) made in consultation with the Jewish community, including the director. Our casting director removed key information and we failed to notice. - Icarus Theatre Collective (@icarustheatre) October 31, 2022

The online criticism of the production continued, with one comment saying it was not acceptable to "use the Holocaust as a trope".

The company announced the play would be scrapped today (2 November).