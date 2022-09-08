Ian Gelder, Christopher Godwin & More to Star in SOMETHING IN THE AIR World Premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere of Peter Gill's Something in the Air. The production, which runs from 13 October to 12 November, will feature Ian Gelder (Game of Thrones, The Model Apartment - Theatre Royal Bath) as Alex, Christopher Godwin (Amadeus - National Theatre, A Christmas Carol - Nottingham Playhouse) as Colin, Claire Price (Raya - Hampstead Theatre, The Taming of The Shrew - Royal Shakespeare Company) as Clare, James Schofield (Death on The Nile - Fox UK Productions) as Nicholas, Sam Thorpe-Spinks (Barbarians - Filter Theatre) as Gareth and Andrew Woodall (Antony and Cleopatra - Royal Shakespeare Company, First Light - Chichester Festival Theatre) as Andrew.

Something in the Air tells of Alex and Colin. Their stories flow like mist down the Thames, roll under Hammersmith Bridge, and slip past the windows of forgotten Soho restaurants. As the old men's youth comes to life, so do the young men they once loved.

Peter Gill co-directs the world premiere of his captivating and romantic portrait of London with the acclaimed Alice Hamilton. Gill's plays include The York Realist, Certain Young Men, Versailles, Cardiff East, and Small Change. Gill co-founded the Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court and was Artistic Director of Riverside Studios. Hamilton's work as a director includes the Olivier-nominated Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at the Hampstead Theatre, The Weatherman at Park Theatre, While We're Here at the Bush Theatre and The Dumb Waiter also at Hampstead Theatre.

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director Tom Littler says - "We are delighted to announce this wonderful cast. Peter Gill's play about memory, love and London has grown all the more poignant during the two-year wait for its world premiere. By the time Something in the Air opens, I'll have handed over to my excellent successors Stella Powell-Jones and David Doyle, and I know we're all equally excited to see this beautiful play staged at last."

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. In autumn 2022, when Littler leaves to become Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, David Doyle becomes Executive Producer and Stella Powell-Jones becomes Artistic Director. The theatre won a 2022 Critics' Circle Award for its lockdown theatre, and Littler won the 2022 OffWestEnd Award for Best Artistic Director. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. During closure, the theatre responded with its Brave New World season of digital work, including the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre. Since reopening, the theatre has produced two Footprints Festivals of new work alongside acclaimed productions by Samuel Beckett, Sarah Ruhl and Howard Brenton.

Other productions in The Temptation Season are the world premiere of Dorothy L. Sayers' Love All (8 September - 8 October) and The Massive Tragedy of Madame Bovary by John Nicholson - from Gustave Flaubert (17 November - 17 December).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

SOMETHING IN THE AIR

Written by Peter Gill

Directed by Peter Gill and Alice Hamilton

Set and costume design by Anett Black and Neil Irish

Lighting design by Jamie Platt

Sound design by Harry Blake

13 October - 12 November

Press Performance 18 October 7.30pm

TICKETS

The Quarter Tickets £30 (£26 concession) booked between 8 September and 12 October

Beginners £33 (£29 concession) if booked after 13 October

Concessions available to 65+, theatre unions, Access needs, or Universal Credit

