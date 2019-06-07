Highly Acclaimed Production Of Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN With Wendell Pierce And Sharon D. Clarke To Transfer To West End

Elliott & Harper Productions and Cindy Tolan have announced the transfer of the highly acclaimed, sold-out Young Vic production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman to the Piccadilly Theatre from 24 October 2019 to 4 January 2020, with a press night on Monday 4 November 2019.

Tickets for Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre go on general sale on Thursday 13 June 2019, with 200 tickets available at £15 at each performance.

Following her recent award-winning successes on Company and Angels in America, Marianne Elliott co-directs Death of a Salesman with Miranda Cromwell, who worked as Associate Director on both shows. Together, they bring a unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family.

Wendell Pierce, who is best known for his roles in The Wire and Suits, will reprise his revelatory performance as Willy Loman with the Olivier award-winning Sharon D. Clarke reprising her heart-rending performance as Linda Loman. Full cast to be announced.

Joining directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell on the creative team are designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer and musical director by Femi Temowo; with fight direction and additional movement support by Yarit Dor and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Arthur Miller (1915-2005) was born in New York City and studied at the University of Michigan. His plays include All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, A View from the Bridge, After the Fall, Incident at Vichy, The American Clock, Broken Glass, Mr. Peters' Connections, and Resurrection Blues. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1949. Other works include the novel Focus, the screenplay The Misfits, the memoir Timebends, and texts for the books In Russia, In the Country, and Chinese Encounters, in collaboration with his wife, photographer Inge Morath. Newly published collections include CollectedEssays and Presence: Collected Stories.

Tickets on priority sale from Monday 10 June via Young Vic & ATG

Tickets on general sale from Thursday 13 June

https://www.atgtickets.com/





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You