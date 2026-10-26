Hackney Showroom Partners With Lyric Hammersmith For NICE PAIR and COME INSIDE

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Hackney Showroom and The Lyric, Hammersmith have announced a new partnership called Hackney Showroom at the Lyric creating a new pipeline of talent for the industry with a dedicated space for Hackney Showroom to develop and present ambitious new shows with two world premieres and a festival in 2027.

The first offering is the first and only dedicated UK theatre festival devoted to double acts, NICE PAIR, a two-week festival at The Lyric presenting from an open call, four original shows in collaboration with Hackney Showroom's artistic team. Each pair will receive a fee of £6,000 and work with an exceptional creative team and have their show presented for a week's run at the festival running from 8-20 March 2027. The open call will be live from 27 October 2026 to 29 November 2026, 5:00pm.

Hackney Showroom's new film COME INSIDE, performed by Ms Sharon Le Grand celebrates the company's extraordinary first decade, bringing together excerpts from some of its most celebrated productions, including BURGERZ by Travis Alabanza, For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad by Zawe Ashton, Frau Welt by Peter Clements and Oliver Dawe and The Legends of Them by Sutara Gayle.

Nina Lyndon, the Co-Artistic Director of Hackney Showroom, said: “We're thrilled to be launching our next decade with an abundance of shows in development, an ambitious new partnership and a festival by some of the UK's most daring new theatre makers. We've seen the reports: the 30% drop in new plays, the risk associated with new shows - but for Hackney Showroom, who have spent our first decade turning risk into success, we're excited to be part of a new wave of dynamism in the industry and look forward to collaborating with artists who share our ethos and vision for a Hackney Showroom show.”

Sam Curtis Lindsay, Co-Artistic Director of Hackney Showroom said: “When Nina and I set up Hackney Showroom 11 years ago we knew we wanted to create outstanding shows with exceptional artists that were uncompromising in artistic vision. When we spoke to Rachel at the Lyric, we knew immediately we were kindred spirits and shared our vision for the future of theatre.”

The partnership marks the beginning of a new decade of Hackney Showroom accompanied by the launch of a new website, reflecting the company's renewed artistic vision and manifesto.

NICE PAIR

NICE PAIR is a festival of double acts presenting some of the UK's most daring new theatre shows.

An open call - applications are open 27 October 2026 - 29 November 2026, 5:00pm.

Hackney Showroom are looking for 4 exceptional double acts to make brand new shows for NICE PAIR, a two week festival taking place at Hackney Showroom at The Lyric - our new residency at the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith's Studio in March 2027.

They are an artist led company, working as collaborators on all of our shows. We're looking for ideas with some flesh on their bones - enough to get us excited, but with plenty of room to work with us on a journey of experimentation and discovery.

They are looking for double acts with a bit of experience and who have made a show or two already. You could also be solo artists who've made work separately and are teaming up for the first time. They are particularly interested in hearing from working class legends and council house divas. (Your show doesn't have to be about free school meals or mould, they can be about whatever you like.) You might have trained in theatre, or you might not. You might have found your way in through nightlife, community work, activism or somewhere else entirely. If you've got an idea you can't stop thinking about, we want to hear from you.

The full open call can be found at www.hackneyshowroom.com/#our-shows-nice-pair

NICE PAIR is supported by Arts Council England.

COME INSIDE

Performed by Ms Sharon Le Grand; Directed by Sam Curtis Lindsay; Filmed and Edited by Griff Lynch; Music and Lyrics by Iestyn Arwel; Music arranged and mastered by Osian Rhys Williams; Costume by Allen & Adcock; Produced by Hackney Showroom

With thanks to Hackney Empire for the location.

The video features excerpts of:

Frau Welt by Peter Clements and Oliver Dawe. Directed by Oliver Dawe.

For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad by Zawe Ashton, directed by Jo McInnes.

The Legends of Them by Sutara Gayle AKA Lorna Gee. Directed by Jo McInnes.

Tomorrow is Already Dead by Ms Sharon Le Grand. Directed by Sam Curtis Lindsay.

Burgerz by Travis Alabanza. Directed by Sam Curtis Lindsay.

Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett. Directed by Sam Curtis Lindsay, Creative Direction by Daniel Vais of Culture Device.

Doughnut and Mouth by Sam Curtis Lindsay & Nina Lyndon. Directed by Sam Curtis Lindsay.

Female Pioneers of Reggae

Hackney Showroom Friday Lunch Club

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