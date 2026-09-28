HADESTOWN Adds Additional UK and Ireland Tour Dates

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Hadestown, currently playing its third year in London's West End, and embarking on its first-ever UK & Ireland tour beginning February 2027, has announced further additional dates and venues.

The new dates and venues for 2027 are: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (25 – 29 May), Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton (28 September – 2 October), New Victoria Theatre, Woking (12 – 16 October), New Theatre, Oxford (19 – 23 October), and New Wimbledon Theatre (16 – 20 November).

Previously announced dates are: Curve Theatre, Leicester (19 February – 6 March), Lowry, Salford (9 – 20 March), Leeds Grand Theatre (23 – 27 March), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (30 March – 10 April), Birmingham Hippodrome (13 – 17 April), Milton Keynes Theatre (20 – 24 April), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (27 April – 1 May), Theatre Royal, Norwich (11 – 15 May), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (18 – 22 May), Theatre Royal, Newcastle (1 – 5 June), King's Theatre, Glasgow (8 – 12 June), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (15 – 19 June), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (22 – 26 June), Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (29 June – 3 July), Liverpool Empire (6 – 10 July), Dublin (details coming soon), Grand Opera House, Belfast (27 July – 7 August), Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (9 – 18 September), Hull New Theatre (21 – 25 September), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (5 – 9 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (26 – 30 October), Storyhouse, Chester (2 – 6 November), and Sunderland Empire Theatre (9 – 13 November).

Casting and full creative team to be announced.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown is the winner of 8 Tony Awards on Broadway including 'Best Musical' and a Grammy Award for 'Best Musical Theatre Album.' The Original Broadway Cast Recording has become one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with nearly one billion streams to date and has recently been certified Gold by The Recording Industry Association of America.

The critically acclaimed West End run continues at London's Lyric Theatre, more than eight years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018.

Tour Dates

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Friday 19 February – Saturday 6 March 2027

Lowry, Salford

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 20 March 2027

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March 2027

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Tuesday 30 March – Saturday 10 April 2027

Birmingham Hippodrome

Tuesday 13 April – Saturday 17 April 2027

Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 20 April – Saturday 24 April 2027

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May 2027

Theatre Royal, Norwich

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May 2027

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 May 2027

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 May 2027

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 June 2027

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 June 2027

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 June 2027

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 June 2027

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Tuesday 29 June – Saturday 3 July 2027

Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 July 2027

Dublin

Dublin details coming soon

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Tuesday 27 July – Saturday 7 August 2027

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Thursday 9 – Saturday 18 September 2027

Hull New Theatre

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 September 2027

Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton

Tuesday 28 September – 2 October 2027

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 October 2027

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 October 2027

New Theatre, Oxford

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 October 2027

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 October 2027

Storyhouse, Chester

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 November 2027

Sunderland Empire Theatre

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 November 2027

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