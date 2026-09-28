HADESTOWN Adds Additional UK and Ireland Tour Dates
The production, currently in its third year in London's West End, will visit over 30 venues across the UK and Ireland.
Hadestown, currently playing its third year in London's West End, and embarking on its first-ever UK & Ireland tour beginning February 2027, has announced further additional dates and venues.
The new dates and venues for 2027 are: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (25 – 29 May), Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton (28 September – 2 October), New Victoria Theatre, Woking (12 – 16 October), New Theatre, Oxford (19 – 23 October), and New Wimbledon Theatre (16 – 20 November).
Previously announced dates are: Curve Theatre, Leicester (19 February – 6 March), Lowry, Salford (9 – 20 March), Leeds Grand Theatre (23 – 27 March), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (30 March – 10 April), Birmingham Hippodrome (13 – 17 April), Milton Keynes Theatre (20 – 24 April), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (27 April – 1 May), Theatre Royal, Norwich (11 – 15 May), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (18 – 22 May), Theatre Royal, Newcastle (1 – 5 June), King's Theatre, Glasgow (8 – 12 June), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (15 – 19 June), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (22 – 26 June), Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (29 June – 3 July), Liverpool Empire (6 – 10 July), Dublin (details coming soon), Grand Opera House, Belfast (27 July – 7 August), Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (9 – 18 September), Hull New Theatre (21 – 25 September), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (5 – 9 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (26 – 30 October), Storyhouse, Chester (2 – 6 November), and Sunderland Empire Theatre (9 – 13 November).
Casting and full creative team to be announced.
Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.
Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.
Hadestown is the winner of 8 Tony Awards on Broadway including 'Best Musical' and a Grammy Award for 'Best Musical Theatre Album.' The Original Broadway Cast Recording has become one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with nearly one billion streams to date and has recently been certified Gold by The Recording Industry Association of America.
The critically acclaimed West End run continues at London's Lyric Theatre, more than eight years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018.
Tour Dates
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Friday 19 February – Saturday 6 March 2027
Lowry, Salford
Tuesday 9 – Saturday 20 March 2027
Leeds Grand Theatre
Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March 2027
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
Tuesday 30 March – Saturday 10 April 2027
Birmingham Hippodrome
Tuesday 13 April – Saturday 17 April 2027
Milton Keynes Theatre
Tuesday 20 April – Saturday 24 April 2027
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May 2027
Theatre Royal, Norwich
Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May 2027
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 May 2027
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 May 2027
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 June 2027
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 June 2027
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 June 2027
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 June 2027
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
Tuesday 29 June – Saturday 3 July 2027
Liverpool Empire
Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 July 2027
Dublin
Dublin details coming soon
Grand Opera House, Belfast
Tuesday 27 July – Saturday 7 August 2027
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Thursday 9 – Saturday 18 September 2027
Hull New Theatre
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 September 2027
Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton
Tuesday 28 September – 2 October 2027
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 October 2027
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 October 2027
New Theatre, Oxford
Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 October 2027
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 October 2027
Storyhouse, Chester
Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 November 2027
Sunderland Empire Theatre
Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 November 2027
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