Guest Blog: Producer Adam Blanshay on Humour, Warmth, and Universal Resonance in KIM'S CONVENIENCE

Kim's Convenience centers around a Korean Canadian immigrant family who owns a convenience store in Toronto and has captivated audiences far beyond its original setting.

I was born in Montreal, descended from Jewish immigrants, and now I live in London. I hold this show close to my heart primarily because of the universal themes of family, identity, and cultural integration. Speaking to audiences from our sell-out Park Theatre run, I’m particularly proud of the show’s thematic reach, specifically how people from diverse backgrounds see themselves reflected in the struggles and triumphs of the Kim family.

Kim's Convenience at the Park Theatre

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

At its core, Kim's Convenience is a story about family dynamics, something everyone can relate to, regardless of nationality or cultural background. The play focuses on Mr. Kim (Appa), a stubborn yet loving father, and his relationships with his wife, Umma, and their two children, Janet and Jung. The generational conflict between Appa and his children, particularly Jung, who seeks independence from his father’s traditional values, is a tension that resonates universally with anyone who has navigated the complexities of family life.

For me, the experience of being raised by parents who worked tirelessly to provide for their family is deeply familiar. The character of Appa embodies the immigrant experience in a way that resonates with audiences in both the UK and across the Atlantic. His pride in his store, his work ethic, and his struggle to maintain his cultural identity while adapting to a new country are themes that many immigrant families can identify with. In multicultural societies like the UK, Appa's journey reflects the sacrifices many parents make to provide a better life for their families.

Kim's Convenience also speaks to the broader human experience of identity and belonging. Janet and Jung grapple with balancing their Korean heritage with their Canadian identity—a common struggle for second-generation immigrants caught between two worlds. This narrative strikes a chord with audiences in the UK and other multicultural societies, where many people either experience this duality themselves or see it in the lives of those around them.

Kim's Convenience at the Park Theatre

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

The play also offers a nuanced portrayal of the immigrant experience, celebrating the resilience and resourcefulness of immigrant families without shying away from their challenges. In the UK, where immigration is a hotly debated topic, Kim's Convenience provides a narrative that highlights the humanity behind the headlines, fostering empathy and understanding.

Living in London, a city that is a melting pot of cultures, I’m surrounded daily by the reality of these themes; it feels particularly relevant and special to be producing a show that brings them to life in a way people keep identifying with. The play brilliantly addresses these weighty themes with humour and warmth, and our wonderful cast handle them with such pathos and grace.

The comedic moments arising from cultural misunderstandings, generational gaps, and the everyday quirks of the Kim family are of course really entertaining, but also on a deeper level humanise the characters, making their struggles more relatable. The laughter that Kim's Convenience elicits is often tinged with recognition of shared experiences that bind us together, regardless of where we come from.

Through the lens of a Korean Canadian family, Kim's Convenience offers a powerful reminder of our shared humanity - a message that resonates across borders and cultures, and one that speaks to me personally as both a descendant of immigrants and a producer committed to bringing this universal story to the stage.

Kim's Convenience is at Riverside Studios until 26 October

