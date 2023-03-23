Greenwich Theatre's 2023 Kid's Theatre Festival is Bigger and Better Than Ever Before! 

The Greenwich Theatre Kid's festival has been a much-loved highlight of the venue's annual programme since the strand was launched in 2007 with just half a dozen shows.

Since then it has grown in size and popularity so that the latest edition, from 1st-16th April, features not only three times as many performances but also a selection of workshops to keep your youngsters engaged and fulfilled throughout the Easter Holidays!

The festival kicks off on the 1st with The Ministry Of Science - a Greenwich Theatre debut by Mark Thompson Productions - about the ingenuity of boffins who have helped shaped our world. For those who like their science with bangs, this is definitely for you.

Thompson Productions are back the following day with a Fireman Sam story about an escaped circus tiger. Can our favourite firefighter save the day?

The universal fairytale of the wooden boy Pinocchio also plays on the 2nd in a heart-warming version by Indefinite Articles.

Dragonboy Productions take over on the 3rd with the immortal Tales From The One Thousand And One Nights which includes some of the most famous literary characters ever created such as the beautiful Scheherazade and Sindbad the sailor.

Breathe, on the 4th, is a puppetry gem from Half A String that tells a fascinating story from the perspective of an acorn. And there are more puppets the next day when Garlic Theatre introduce us to The Nosy Little Troll.

Animals - which Dens And Signals present on the 6th - celebrates wildlife with original songs. A day later, KD Theatre Productions/Harlow Playhouse stage the iconic kids' story Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

The 8th sees One Tenth Human look at recycling and environmentalism in Curious Investigators before the Easter weekend (9th and 10th) is given over to Scott Ritchie Productions' The Little Mermaid.

The King Of Nothing on the 12th is a puppet musical based on The Emperor's New Clothes by Monstro Theatre. The following two days turn the spotlight on Roustabout Theatre's rock'n'roll eco-fable Dinosaurs And All That Rubbish.

For another immersive and offbeat way of looking at science, check out The Bubble Show by The Highland Joker on the 15th.

And the festival ends on the 16th with Sarah Middleton and Hannah Stone's acclaimed SheWolves, a manifesto for a new world order based on hope and friendship dreamed up by two 14-year-old girls.

Dates: 1st-16th April 2023

Location: Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, Greenwich, London, SE10 8ES

Ticket Prices: £10-£15.50 (or half price for Greenwich Theatre Friends)

For full details and to buy tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/whats-on/