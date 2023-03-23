Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greenwich Theatre's 2023 Kid's Theatre Festival is Bigger and Better Than Ever Before! 

Festival features three times as many performances but also a selection of workshops to keep your youngsters engaged and fulfilled throughout the Easter Holidays! 

Mar. 23, 2023  

Greenwich Theatre's 2023 Kid's Theatre Festival is Bigger and Better Than Ever Before! 

The Greenwich Theatre Kid's festival has been a much-loved highlight of the venue's annual programme since the strand was launched in 2007 with just half a dozen shows.

Since then it has grown in size and popularity so that the latest edition, from 1st-16th April, features not only three times as many performances but also a selection of workshops to keep your youngsters engaged and fulfilled throughout the Easter Holidays!

The festival kicks off on the 1st with The Ministry Of Science - a Greenwich Theatre debut by Mark Thompson Productions - about the ingenuity of boffins who have helped shaped our world. For those who like their science with bangs, this is definitely for you.

Thompson Productions are back the following day with a Fireman Sam story about an escaped circus tiger. Can our favourite firefighter save the day?

The universal fairytale of the wooden boy Pinocchio also plays on the 2nd in a heart-warming version by Indefinite Articles.

Dragonboy Productions take over on the 3rd with the immortal Tales From The One Thousand And One Nights which includes some of the most famous literary characters ever created such as the beautiful Scheherazade and Sindbad the sailor.

Breathe, on the 4th, is a puppetry gem from Half A String that tells a fascinating story from the perspective of an acorn. And there are more puppets the next day when Garlic Theatre introduce us to The Nosy Little Troll.

Animals - which Dens And Signals present on the 6th - celebrates wildlife with original songs. A day later, KD Theatre Productions/Harlow Playhouse stage the iconic kids' story Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

The 8th sees One Tenth Human look at recycling and environmentalism in Curious Investigators before the Easter weekend (9th and 10th) is given over to Scott Ritchie Productions' The Little Mermaid.

The King Of Nothing on the 12th is a puppet musical based on The Emperor's New Clothes by Monstro Theatre. The following two days turn the spotlight on Roustabout Theatre's rock'n'roll eco-fable Dinosaurs And All That Rubbish.

For another immersive and offbeat way of looking at science, check out The Bubble Show by The Highland Joker on the 15th.

And the festival ends on the 16th with Sarah Middleton and Hannah Stone's acclaimed SheWolves, a manifesto for a new world order based on hope and friendship dreamed up by two 14-year-old girls.

Dates: 1st-16th April 2023

Location: Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, Greenwich, London, SE10 8ES

Ticket Prices: £10-£15.50 (or half price for Greenwich Theatre Friends)

For full details and to buy tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/whats-on/




An-Ting Chang To Step Down As Artistic Director/CEO of Kakilang Festival Photo
An-Ting Chang To Step Down As Artistic Director/CEO of Kakilang Festival
An-Ting Chang is to step down as artistic director/CEO of Kakilang following the conclusion of the current Kakilang Festival, running at present in various venues across London till April 22nd, which she has curated along with her team of associates Si Rawlinson, Ling Tan and Daniel York Loh.
St. Stephens Episcopal Church Presents the Choir of Clare College Photo
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Presents the Choir of Clare College
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church presents the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge UK in a performance of 20th and 21st century choral works. This stellar vocal ensemble will perform pieces by composers including Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, Herbert Howells, Arvo Pärt, and Eric Whitacre.
Latitude Festival To Host The Listening Party With Tim Burgess & James Acaster Photo
Latitude Festival To Host The Listening Party With Tim Burgess & James Acaster
Latitude has announced that Tim Burgess will host his lauded 'Listening Party' live from the festival in celebration of Temp's debut album PARTY GATOR PURGATORY.
400 Companies From Over 58 Countries Converge On Budapest For The Tenth Theatre Olympics Photo
400 Companies From Over 58 Countries Converge On Budapest For The Tenth Theatre Olympics
From Easter to Midsummer's night, Budapest and Hungary will become a celebratory meeting point for theatrical world as 400 companies from 58 countries converge to perform in the 10th International Theatre Olympics.

More Hot Stories For You


SWEENEY TODD - THE VICTORIAN MELODRAMA Comes to Wilton's Music HallSWEENEY TODD - THE VICTORIAN MELODRAMA Comes to Wilton's Music Hall
March 24, 2023

The story of Sweeney Todd first appeared on the stage in London in 1847 at Britannia Theatre, Hoxton, in a melodrama, 'The String of Pearls', based on a popular “penny dreadful” serialised story.
Photos: All New Portraits of the Cast of SHREK THE MUSICAL UK TourPhotos: All New Portraits of the Cast of SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
March 24, 2023

All new photos have been released of some of the principal cast in character ahead of the upcoming Shrek The Musical UK and Ireland Tour.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Southwark Playhouse Leads NYMT Season Of Summer MusicalsMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Southwark Playhouse Leads NYMT Season Of Summer Musicals
March 24, 2023

This summer, National Youth Music Theatre will present three major musicals. Learn more about the full lineup here!
World Première Of Raminder Kaur's BREADTH Will Open At Omnibus TheatreWorld Première Of Raminder Kaur's BREADTH Will Open At Omnibus Theatre
March 24, 2023

Sohaya Vision alongside Mukul and Ghetto Tigers have announced the world première of breaDth at Omnibus Theatre. Written by Raminder Kaur, Artistic Director of Sohaya Vision, and directed by Mukul Ahmed, Artistic Director of Mukul and Ghetto Tigers, the production opens on 17 May with previews from 16 May and runs until 3 June.
Ally Pally Throws Its 150th Birthday Party In May Ally Pally Throws Its 150th Birthday Party In May
March 24, 2023

To celebrate 150 years since London's iconic Alexandra Palace first opened its doors back on 24 May 1873, Ally Pally will be hosting a massive free party, for all ages, featuring family entertainment, music and cinema, amongst a host of other activities.
share