Giles Terera Awarded Freedom of the City of London

Actor, musician, and filmmaker, Giles Terera MBE, who originated the role of Aaron Burr in the original cast of Hamilton in the West End, has received the Freedom of the City of London.

Terera, who was joined by family members at today’s ceremony at Guildhall, has been recognised by the City of London Corporation for his outstanding achievements in the performing arts.

He was nominated for the Freedom by the City Corporation’s Deputy Policy Chairman, Keith Bottomley, and his colleague, elected Member, Deputy Andrien Meyers.

Terera’s theatre credits include Othello (in the title role), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Blues for an Alabama Sky at the National Theatre; The Meaning of Zong at the Bristol Old Vic and Barbican Theatre; Black Matter at Crazy Coqs; The Tempest at the Theatre Royal Haymarket; and The Rat Pack at The Strand Theatre, playing Sammy Davis Jr. His film and television appearances include Death of England; The Current War; Doctors; London Boulevard; and Horrible Histories.

In 2007, Terera became the first black actor to play Christy in Dublin’s Abbey Theatre production of Playboy of the Western World and in 2018, he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace.

Speaking after today’s ceremony, Giles Terera said:

“I receive this recognition with deep appreciation and happiness. I accept it in honour of my mother, Valda Terera, who not only, along with my aunts and uncle helped rebuild the city and society after the war, but who also brought myself and my sisters as children to London as often as she could afford and encouraged us to explore, learn, and contribute.

“I believe that art has a contribution to make to a free society. My aim as an artist has always been to acknowledge those who came before me and inspire those who come after me. This recognition is a much-appreciated encouragement in the continued pursuit of that goal.”

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said:

“With roles ranging from Othello and Sammy Davis Jr. to Caliban, Aaron Burr and Christy Mahon, Giles Terera has shown himself to be one of our most versatile actors.

“His Freedom award is richly deserved in recognising and rewarding his impressive talents and sheer dedication to his craft, and I wish Giles continued success and fulfilment.”

