Get 24hr Pre-Sale Tickets For The Globe Winter Season 2022/23

Join us indoors in our candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse or under the open sky in the iconic Globe Theatre for a season that celebrates humanity's seemingly endless capacity for love, rage, jealousy, tyranny, imagination, forgiveness, hope and redemption.

From Shakespeare's bombastic Henry V, bloodthirsty Titus Andronicus, and soaring The Winter's Tale, which will see audiences experience both our theatres in one performance, to potent new play Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights and the return of our festive extravaganza, The Fir Tree, both by our Resident Writer Hannah Khalil, November 2022 to April 2023 at Shakespeare's Globe promises to be filled with an array of powerful stories told by enchanting candlelight, wintry starlight or Christmas fairy light.