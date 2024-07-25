Full Cast and Creative Team Set for VITAMIN D at Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast and creatives have been revealed for Saher Shah’s debut play Vitamin D which opens at Soho Theatre in September, following its national tour last year. Melinda Namdar directs the all-female cast - Anshula Bain (Friend), Renu Brindle (Mama), Rosaleen Burton (Colleague), Zyna Goldy (Aunty), Saher Shah (Larki) and Ambika Sharma (Bestie/Baaji).



The creative team is completed by Assistant Director Natasha Samrai, Movement Director Mateus Daniel, Dramaturg Kash Arshad, Sound Designer Riwa Saab, Set and Costume Designer Maariyah Sharjil and Lighting Designer Jack Weir.



Saher Shah’s play exploring the stigma of divorce in British South Asian culture. The production opens on 5 September at Soho Theatre, with previews from the 3 September, and runs until 21 September.



Larki is moving back in with her parents and going through a divorce…it’s tragic. She’s facing opinions, questions and smothering love from friends, family, aunties and “BFF’s", plus the epic decision between jalebi or gulaab jamun. She's searching for something, she just hasn't quite figured out what yet.



Following its award-winning and sell-out tour, Vitamin D (Winner of Best New Play Raising Awareness at London Pub Theatre Awards 2023 and Finalist for Best Stage Production in the Asian Media Awards 2023) looks at the changing relationships between women, complexities of emotional crises, British South Asian culture and the stigma of divorce.



Can Larki be a happy woman in the face of her own and others’ judgements?

