Full Cast and Creative Team Set for ROBIN HOOD THE LEGEND. RE-WRITTEN. at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced full cast and creative team for their forthcoming production of Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written. by former Kneehigh Co-Artistic Director Carl Grose (The Grinning Man, Dead Dog in a Suitcase). The production will run from 17 June - 22 July.

Melly Still directs Charlotte Beaumont (Little Joan), Nandi Bhebhe (The Balladeer / Jenny), Stephanie Marion Fayerman (Betty), Dave Fishley (Bob Much), Samuel Gosrani (Will Scatlocke), TJ Holmes (Brasswilt / Robin Hood), Paul Hunter (The King), Katherine Manners (Simpkins), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Brokebrick / Robin Hood), Alex Mugnaioni (Baldwyn), Simon Oskarsson (Boneweather / Robin Hood), Ellen Robertson (Marian), Dumile Sibanda (Woodnut), Ira Mandela Siobhan (Gisburne), Elexi Walker (Mary Tuck), and musicians Amena Alicia El-Kindy, Taya Ming and Marta Miranda.

Completing the creative team alongside Director Melly Still is Mike Ashcroft (Movement Director), John Bulleid (Illusion Designer), Joley Cragg (Musical Director), Poppy Franziska (Associate Director), Polly Jerrold (Casting Director), Emma Laxton (Sound Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Intimacy Coordinator), Jenny Moore (Composer & Musical Supervisor), Jeannette Nelson (Voice & Text Director), Deirdre O'Halloran (Dramaturg), Zoe Spurr (Lighting Designer), Chiara Stephenson (Set Designer) and Samuel Wyer (Costume Designer).

Think you know the story of Robin Hood? Think again.

Prepare for a thrilling new take on the classic tale, set in a desperate, divided kingdom where only the truly cunning can outwit the sheriff's terrifying wrath. Promising humour, heart and a forest full of secrets, expect the arrows to fly in a bold new direction as trickery and truth collide with fiery results.

Told with epic storytelling, stirring songs, and absolutely no green tights (well, maybe just a flash), in the ancient, wooded heart of Regent's Park, Robin Hood is a riotous folk tale for our times.

From the writer behind Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs), Grand Guignol and the West End musical The Grinning Man.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2023 season also includes Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical Once On This Island (10 May - 10 June), directed by Ola Ince. Ben Okri's Every Leaf A Hallelujah (22 May - 10 June), adapted and directed by Chinonyerem Odimba for ages 4+ and their families, performed on the Theatre Lawn. The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over (30 June - 22 July), revised and directed by Jennifer Tang in a co-production with the Unicorn Theatre. Musical La Cage aux Folles (29 July - 16 September), directed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader with a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and based on the play by Jean Poiret. Finally, this summer, Nicoll Entertainment's Dinosaur World Live (11 August - 3 September) returns to the Open Air Theatre, written and directed by Derek Bond.

Charlotte Beaumont (Little Joan)

Theatre includes: Fair Play, The Flooded Grave, 2,000 Feet Away (Bush Theatre); The Lovely Bones (Birmingham Repertory Theatre); Romeo & Juliet (Globe), No One Will Tell Me How to Start a Revolution (Hampstead Theatre), Three Winters (National Theatre),

Playhouse Creatures (Chichester Festival Theatre), Love Your Soldiers (Sheffield Theatres).

Screen includes: Broadchurch (Kudos/ITV), Zapped (Dave/Baby Cow), Death in Paradise (BBC), Butterfly Kisses (Blue Shadow Films), The Windmill (Pellicola), Balcony (Clipside Films), Holby City (BBC), Midsomer Murders (Bentley/ITV), Obsession (October Films), Waterloo Road (Shed Productions/BBC), Jupiter Ascending (Warner Bros), Tommy (Left Bank Pictures), Coming Up: Sink or Swim (Touchpaper/Channel 4), Six Bullets (MPCA), Doctors (BBC), Skins (Company Pictures/Channel 4), EastEnders (BBC), Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (Aegis Film Fund).

Training: Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Theatre Credits include: Wuthering Heights (St Anne's Warehouse Brooklyn/National Theatre); Bagdad Café, A Monster Calls (The Old Vic); Europeana (RSC); Faultline (Gate Theatre); Mid Life (Diverse City); Ubu, The Tin Drum, 946 (Kneehigh); Torch (ANU Productions); Wolves (Barrowland Ballet); Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Globe); Breakin Convention (Sadler's Wells Theatre); A Season In The Congo (Young Vic); Fela! (Al Hirshfeld Theatre, New York/The Royal National Theatre); 5,6,7,8 (The Royal Court Theatre).

Film includes: Cyrano (MGM/Working Title Films).

Workshops include: Europeana (RSC); Spring Awakening/Rite of Spring, Small Island, Dance Story (National Theatre Studios); Words Become Flesh (Sadler's Wells Theatre).

Amena Alicia El-Kindy (Musician)

Training: University of Chichester Conservatoire (Musical Theatre).

Amena is delighted to be spending the summer in Regents Park.

Stephanie Marion Fayerman (Betty)

For Regent's Park: Twelfth Night; As You Like It.

Theatre includes: Outside Mullingar (Vienna's English Theatre); Russian Dolls (King's Head); The York Realist (Riverside Studios); Tartuffe, The Roaring Girl (RSC); Prin (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Marie & Bruce (Royal Court); The Power of the Dog (Hampstead Theatre); Ten Times Table (Gielgud Theatre.

Opera includes: King Arthur (Royal Opera House/ Chatelet Theatre Paris).

Television includes: Dreamland (Sky Atlantic); Back to Life 2, Call the Midwife, Doctors, Dreaming Whilst Black, Father Brown; Scarborough; Casualty, EastEnders, Victoria (BBC); The Inbetweeners, A Very British Coup (Channel 4); Brides in the Bath (Yorkshire TV).

Film includes: Your Christmas or Mine (Shiny Button); Eaten by Lions (Mecca Films).

David Fishley (Bob Much)

Theatre includes: The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar (Perth Theatre & Scottish Tour); A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol (Reading Rep); The Gift (Eclipse Theatre); Our Country's Good (Nottingham Playhouse/UK Tour); Macbeth (Theatre Severn); Queen Anne (Theatre Royal Haymarket, West End); Of Mice and Men (Birmingham Rep & UK Tour); Treasure Island (Birmingham Rep); All's Well That Ends Well, As You Like It, Hamlet (RSC); The Taming of the Shrew (Southwark Playhouse); Rough Crossings (Headlong/UK Tour); The Electric Hills (Liverpool Everyman); Macbeth (Out of Joint, UK, Europe & World Tour); The Odyssey, Paradise Lost (Bristol Old Vic); Dido Queen of Carthage (Globe).

Film includes: Bridget Jones' Diary (Miramax); The Fifth Element (Sony Pictures).

Television includes: Eastenders, Moses Jones, Casualty, Doctors, Holby City (BBC); Buried (World Productions/C4 - BAFTA Award Winner for Best Drama Series); A Touch of Frost (ITV).

Samuel Gosrani (Will Scatlocke)

Training: Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Theatre includes: Hedda Gabler, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Machinal, Rage (The Richard Burton Theatre Company); The Lovely Bones (UK tour).

Television includes: Without Sin (ITVX).

Training: Central School of Speech and Drama.

Theatre includes: Wuthering Heights (Wise Children/National Theatre); Two Gentlemen of Verona (Globe/ Liverpool Everyman); La Strada (The Other Palace); Cinderella (The Unicorn); As You Like It (Curve Theatre); Hansel and Gretel (Kneehigh); The BFG; I Was a Rat (Birmingham Rep); One Man Two Guvnors (Derby Theatre); Mother Courage (Red Ladder); The Threepenny Opera (Graeae); The Jungle Book (Royal & Derngate); The Hired Man (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Spend Spend Spend (Watermill); Tiddler and Other Tales (Cadogan Hall); Cider with Rosie (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds).

Television includes: Doc Martin (ITV); A Rogue and a Patriot (Channel 5); The Harry Hill Show (Channel 4).

Also works as a historical interpreter with HistoryRiot.

Theatre includes: La Cage aux Folles (Park Theatre); Wise Children (Old Vic/Kneehigh); Life of Galileo (Young Vic); The Little Match Girl, Much Ado About Nothing (Globe); Gaslight (Royal & Derngate, Northampton); Tartuffe (Birmingham Rep); The Fantasticks (Duchess Theatre, West End); Napoleon Disrobed, The Farenheit Twins (Told By An Idiot Tour); Beauty and the Beast (Belgrade Theatre Coventry); Physick Lies-A-Bleeding (Apothecary Hall).

Television includes: Masters of the Air (HBO); Bridgerton (Netflix); Midsomer Murders (ITV); The Great (Amazon/Channel 4); Still Open All Hours (BBC).

Film includes: Princess and Peppernose; Cyrano; Pan; Cinderella; Maleficent; Snow White and the Huntsman, Pirates of the Caribbean; This Beautiful Fantastic; The Birth of Valerie Venus; Denial.

Paul is also co-founder and Artistic Director of Told By An Idiot.

Katherine Manners (Simpkins)

Theatre includes: The Gretchen Question (Fuel/The Shipwright); The Mirror Crack'd (Salisbury Playhouse & tour); Table (New Vic Theatre); Before the Party (Salisbury Playhouse); The Rubenstein Kiss (Nottingham/Guildford); Life of Galileo (Birmingham Rep/RSC); From Morning to Midnight, The Revenger's Tragedy, Coram Boy, The House of Bernarda Alba, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (National Theatre); Rat's Tales (Royal Exchange); Richard III (The Bridge Project at the Old Vic/ BAM/International Tour); My Mother Said I Never Should (Watford Palace Theatre); Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith/Warwick Arts Centre); The Master Builder (West End/Tour).

Television includes: Miss Scarlett and the Duke (PBS); The Feed (Virgin Media); Bliss, Lucky Man (Sky One); War and Peace, Siblings, Holby City, Casualty, A Very British Scandal, Press, Vera Brittain: A Woman in Love and War (BBC).

Shaun Yusuf McKee (Brokebrick/Robin Hood)

Theatre includes: War Horse (National Theatre/West End); War Horse (UK and International Tour); Twelfth Night, The Tempest (The Lord Chamberlains Men); The Magic Flute (Complicité/ENO); Ariodante (Festival D'Aix, Dutch National Opera); Heartbreak Hotel (Zebedee Productions).

Television includes: The Witcher (Netflix); Secret Invasion (Marvel); Britannia (Sky); Eastenders (BBC).

Film includes: The King's Man; Dolittle; NZU; This is Not a Love Song.

Taya Ming (Musician)

Theatre includes: Much Ado About Nothing (RSC); Slumford, Innocent Means Not Guilty (Theatre Peckham).

Marta Miranda (Musician)

Training: Guildford School of Acting.

Theatre includes: Sleeping Beauty (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Wizard of Oz (TUI Lapland, Finland).

Short films include: Carols 2020 (Hillsong London); Tonya, A Walk Together (Southside Films).

Alex Mugnaioni (Baldwyn)

Theatre Includes: Jules and Jim (Jermyn St Theatre); Captain Corelli's Mandolin (Harold Pinter Theatre); The Gretchen Question (The Shipwright); Straight White Men (Southwark Playhouse); The Taming of the Shrew; Twelfth Night; Othello; King Lear; Much Ado About Nothing (Globe); Assassins (Nottingham Playhouse/The Watermill Theatre); The Visit (National Theatre); Alice in Wonderland; The Beggars Opera, The Tempest; Much Ado About Nothing (Storyhouse Chester).

Television includes: Mr Sloane; The Borgias (HBO); Romeo & Juliet (National Theatre/Sky TV/PBS).

Film includes: The Son (film 4).

Training: Arts Educational Schools London.

For Regent's Park: 101 Dalmatians (2022); A Midsummer Night's Dream (2019).

Theatre includes: Claus - The Musical (The Lowry, Manchester); Assassins (Watermill Theatre/Nottingham Playhouse); Kärlek Skonar Ingen (Gothenburg Opera House - GöteborgsOperan); Julia Capulet (Lilla Beddinge Teater); Kiss Me Kate (Sheffield Crucible); Ögonblick (LDMG Scholarship Residency); To Paint the Earth (Southwark Playhouse); Return to the Forbidden Plant (Upstairs at the Gatehouse).

Television includes: So Awkward (CBBC) Lotta På Liseberg - Kärlek Skonar Ingen (TV4); The National Television Awards 2019 (ITV).

Film includes: Unity of Opposites, 03:03.

Recordings includes: Dead or Alive (Malmö Opera); Knife of Shame (Nox Studios)

Workshops include: Company (Broadway transfer); Duet (Mayflower Studios Southampton, The Lowry Manchester, Norwich Theatre Royal); Unnamed Musical Film (Timothy Hautekiet, Tommy Franzen); Bad Humans/Dåliga Mänskor (Malmö Opera)

Voice Over includes: Warthunder mobile game (Wardour Studios)

Awards includes: Simon was nominated for The Stage Debut Award for Best Actor in a Musical and an Offie for Best Male Performance in a Supporting Role for the role of Ariel in Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Theatre includes: Friends and Nothing More (Soho Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe); Mrs Delgado, An Intervention (Old Fire Station); Snowflake (Kiln Theatre); Britney: The Show (Soho Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, Vault Festival, Edinburgh Fringe).

Television includes: Breeders (Sky/Avalon); The Outlaws (Amazon Studios/Big Talk); In My Skin (BBC); Pls Like (BBC/Left Bank); The Pale Horse (Amazon Prime/Mammoth Screen).

Film includes: Portraits of Dangerous Women.

Ellen is also a writer and comedian and makes up one half of the acclaimed sketch duo 'Britney' alongside her comedy partner, Charly Clive.

Dumile Lindiwe Sibanda (Woodnut)

Training: Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Theatre includes: Bird & Bees (Sheffield Theatres & Tour); Rock / Paper / Scissors (Sheffield Crucible, Lyceum and Studio); Hansel and Gretel (Insane Root Theatre); Hedda, The Three Seagulls (Bristol Old Vic).

For Regent's Park: Running Wild.

Theatre credits include: My Brilliant Friend, Mosquitoes, Everyman, Macbeth, Fela! (National Theatre); Equus (ETT and Trafalgar Studios); The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe (Leeds Playhouse); My Brilliant Friend - Parts 1&2 (Rose Theatre Kingston); Imogen (Globe); The Wind in the Willows (Vaudeville Theatre); The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable (Punchdrunk); A Season in the Congo & Feast (Young Vic); Can We Talk About This (DV8 Physical Theatre); Lifeguard (National Theatre of Scotland).

Television credits include: The Crown (Netflix); History of a Pleasure Seeker (Disney +); The Third Day (Punchdrunk/Sky 1); Brave New World (Sky); The Last Hours of Lisa Lopes (ITV).

Film credits include: Barbie; Mission Impossible 7; London Road; Pan; Desert Dancer; To be Straight with You.

Movement direction credits include: Addictive Beat (Boundless Theatre); Strike (Southwark Playhouse).

Theatre includes: A Christmas Carol (The Rose Theatre); I Think We Are Alone (Frantic Assembly); She Ventures and He Wins (Young Vic); Macbeth; A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Rose Blenheim); Road (Leeds Playhouse); A Pacifists Guide to the War on Cancer (Bryony Kimmings/Complicité); Queen of Chapeltown; Romeo and Juliet (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Sherlock Holmes: The Hound of the Baskervilles (York Theatre Royal); The Witches (The Curve, Leicester/Rose Theatre, Kingston, UK Tour and Hong Kong); The Libertine (Citizens Theatre/Bristol Old Vic); Europa (Birmingham Rep & European Tour); You Can Still Make a Killing, The Taming of the Shrew (Southwark Playhouse); To Kill a Mockingbird (York Theatre Royal and UK Tour).

Television includes: Park Bench Plays (Sky Arts/Birmingham Rep) My Name Is Leon (BBC); Peaky Blinders (BBC/Tiger Aspect); Agatha Raisin (Mammoth Screen/Sky One); Doctors (BBC).

Radio and Voice credits include: Baby Mama, Queens (Tamasha/Holy Mountain); Space Is the Place (SparkLab/Jazz FM); Airplays: Soon Come (Leeds Playhouse/BBC Radio Leeds); The Keys (Splash and Ripple); The World of Lemon Ribbon (Cloth Cat Animation).

Mike is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company. As a performer he toured the world with DV8 Physical Theatre, The Kosh, The Halfwits and his own one man shows The Crooner, Le Baton and Ropeman.

As Movement Director: Alcina, The Wreckers, The Cunning Little Vixen, Cendrillon (Glyndebourne); The Watsons (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Lovely Bones (Birmingham Rep); Henry V (Michael Grandage Company); Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Tour (Cameron Mackintosh); The Power of Yes (NT); Resurrection Blues (Old Vic); Life is a Dream (Donmar Warehouse); Nakamitsu (Gate); The Blue Room (West End); Punk Rock (Hammersmith Lyric); Così fan tutte (ENO); The Lost Child Project (David Glass Ensemble, Cambodia); Orestes (Shared Experience);

Films include: Hamlet, Richard III and Henry IV.

John has most recently been the magic consultant on A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe. He is the UK Illusions Associate on Harry Potter & The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre) and The Ocean at the End of the Lane (UK Tour).

Illusion design work includes: Further Than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Piaf (The Gate, Dublin); The Magician's Elephant (RSC); Into the Woods (Theatre Royal Bath); A Christmas Carol (Nottingham Playhouse & Alexandra Palace); The Worst Witch (Northampton/UK Tour/Vaudeville Theatre - winner of 'Best Family show' Olivier Award 2020); Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly); #WeAreArrested (RSC/Arcola Theatre); Oi Frog! (Lyric Theatre) Our Lady of Kibeho (Northampton/Stratford East); The Lost Spells, Beauty And The Beast (Watford Palace); Doctor Who: Time Fracture (Immersive London); Ride (Charing Cross Theatre); The Canterville Ghost (Unicorn Theatre); Witches of Eastwick (Cirkus, Stockholm); When Darkness Falls (Park Theatre and UK Tour); Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain (Theatre Royal Bath); The Invisible Man, Partners in Crime (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); The Star (Liverpool Everyman); The Inn At Lydda (Globe); Dirty Dancing (Secret Cinema); The Gypsy Thread (National Theatre Studio).

Associate Illusion credits include: Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre); The Ocean at the End of the Lane (National Theatre); A Very Very Dark Matter (Bridge Theatre).

In the role of Musical Director from the percussion and vocal chair, Joley Cragg is making her debut at Regent's Park Theatre this summer.

Training: Royal College of Music; Guildhall School of Music and Drama; Joley is also a Cosmic Ears and Dream Cymbals artist.

Other theatre work as Musical Director includes: I, Joan, Henry VIII, Women Beware Women (Globe); Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre) The Marlowe Sessions (Canterbury).

Other theatre credits as a percussionist/kit player include: Twelfth Night, Swive, Love's Labour's Lost, Romeo and Juliet (Globe); An Improbable Musical (Improbable); Hex the Musical, Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear the Musical (The National); Cymbeline, Queen Anne (RSC).

As a deputy percussionist/kit player: Oklahoma! (Wyndhams); Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury); Bedknobs and Broomsticks (UK Tour); Julius Caesar (RSC); Tubular Bells (UK Tour).

Orchestral work includes: The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, London Mozart Players, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, London Contemporary Orchestra, London Concert Orchestra, The Luminaire Orchestra, Orchestra of the Swan, Karl Jenkins and the Philharmonia.

Poppy Franziska (Associate Director)

Training: University of Exeter (BA Drama); Curious School of Puppetry.

Directorial credits include: Herz (ProEnglish Theatre of Ukraine, Kyiv; selected for Teatri Riflessi International Short Play Festival, Sicily); Backbone (Maketank, Exeter); Insulted. Belarus (Maketank).

Assistant Directorial credits include: The Gretchen Question (The Shipwright); Voices (Gothenburg English Studio Theatre, Sweden).

Puppeteer credits include: The Hatchling (Plymouth); Signs of Life (Curious, London).

Carl Grose's plays include Grand Guignol, Superstition Mountain, Gargantua, Horse Piss For Blood, The Kneebone Cadillac and 49 Donkeys Hanged. For twenty-six years he worked with the internationally acclaimed Cornish theatre company, Kneehigh, as writer, actor and co-artistic director. Writing for Kneehigh includes Tristan & Yseult (with Anna Maria Murphy), Hansel & Gretel, The Wild Bride, The Tin Drum and Dead Dog in A Suitcase (and other love songs) - a new Beggar's Opera. Other writing includes The Dark Philosophers and Never Try This at Home (Told By An Idiot), Oedipussy (Spymonkey), Wormy Close (Soho Theatre), Faust (Vesturport/Young Vic), The 13 Midnight Challenges of Angelus Diablo (RSC at Latitude) and The Hartlepool Monkey (Gyre and Gimble). He also wrote the book for Bristol Old Vic's cult hit musical The Grinning Man, and Princess & Peppernose, a short film directed by Joe Wright for Samsung / Ridley Scott Associates. Carl is currently writing The No-Brainer, a new play for the RSC.

Polly previously worked as the Casting Associate at the Royal Exchange Theatre for five years.

For Regent's Park: Antigone (2022); Peter Pan (2018); A Tale of Two Cities (2017); Oliver Twist (2017); Running Wild Tour (2016); To Kill a Mockingbird Tour (2015).

Theatre includes: Paradise Now! (Bush); Chasing Hares, The Secretaries (Young Vic); First Touch (Nottingham Playhouse); Life of Pi (Sheffield Lyceum/Wyndham's); Waldo's (Bristol Old Vic/UK Tour); Pretty Shitty Love, Milky Peaks, Celebrated Virgins, For the grace of you go I (Theatr Clwyd); One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Tribes (Sheffield Lyceum); Our Lady of Kibeho, Soul, Peter and the Starcatcher (Royal & Derngate, Northampton); Two Trains Running (English Touring Theatre/Royal & Derngate, Northampton); Approaching Empty (Kiln/Live Theatre); The Lovely Bones (Royal & Derngate, Northampton/Birmingham Rep/UK Tour); All's Well That Ends Well (Globe); The Caretaker (Bristol Old Vic); The Government Inspector, Tommy, Our Country's Good (Ramps on the Moon).

Emma was the Deputy Head of Sound at the Royal Court from 2002-2007. She has also worked as a senior sound technician in the Olivier at The National Theatre and was Associate Sound Designer on War Horse in the West End.

Training: Central School of Speech and Drama

For Regent's Park: Antigone (2022).

Theatre includes: Dancing at Lughnasa (National Theatre); Trouble in Butetown, The York Realist, Measure For Measure (Donmar Warehouse); The Collaboration (Broadway/Young Vic); A Christmas Carol (Old Vic); Hamlet, Blood Wedding, See Me Now (Young Vic); Walden (West End); Against (RADA); The Band Plays On, Coriolanus, Julius Caesar (Sheffield Theatres); The Living Newspaper: Edition 1, A Kind Of People, Superhoe (Royal Court Theatre); Vassa, The Writer (Almeida Theatre); Equus (West End); Rita, Sue and Bob Too (Out of Joint/Royal Court UK Tour); The Glass Piano (The Print Room/The Coronet); The Country Wife, random/generations, The House They Grew Up In; Forty Years On (Chichester Festival Theatre); Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse); Uncle Vanya (Hampstead Theatre); Titus Andronicus (RSC/Barbican).

For Regent's Park: Antigone, 101 Dalmatians, Legally Blonde, Carousel (Intimacy Support), Romeo and Juliet (Movement Director).

As Movement Director and Choreographer, theatre includes: The Meaning of Zong (Barbican/Bristol Old Vic/UK Tour); Blue (ENO); Further than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Trouble in Butetown (Donmar Warehouse); Enough of Him (National Theatre of Scotland); A Dead Body In Taos (Fuel Theatre); The Darkest Part of The Night, Girl on an Altar (Kiln); Playboy of the West Indies (Birmingham Rep);; Moreno (Theatre 503); Red Riding Hood (Stratford East); Antigone (Mercury, Colchester); Liminal - Le Gateau Chocolat (King's Head); Liar Heretic Thief (Lyric Hammersmith); Reimagining Cacophony (Almeida); First Encounters: The Merchant Of Venice, Kingdom Come (RSC); Josephine (Theatre Royal Bath); Typical (Soho); #WeAreArrested (Arcola/RSC); The Border (Theatre Centre); Fantastic Mr. Fox (as Associate Movement Director, Nuffield Southampton/National/International Tour); Hamlet, #DR@CULA! (RCSSD); Bonnie & Clyde (UWL: London College of Music).

Intimacy credits include: Es & Flo (Wales Millennium Centre); Phaedra (National Theatre); Super High Resolution (Soho Theatre); Enough of Him (National Theatre of Scotland); Girl on An Altar (Kiln Theatre).

Ingrid won Best Choreographer at the Black British Theatre Awards 2021 for her work on Romeo and Juliet (Regent's Park).

Ingrid holds an MA in Movement: Directing and Teaching from Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Jenny Moore (Composer & Musical Supervisor)

Jenny Moore is a composer, singer, choir leader and performance artist. Her London-based six-piece choral-punk ensemble Jenny Moore's Mystic Business is known for their tuned percussion, huge vocals and chanted soulful mantras.She was the first artist in residence at Borealis festival for experimental music in Bergen, Norway in 2019-20 and has been commissioned by the National Girls Youth Choir, Tate Britain, Tate Modern, Whitechapel Gallery, Camden Arts Centre, Arnolfini Bristol, CCA Glasgow and various DIY artist led spaces in London and abroad.

Ongoing artistic projects: Musical director and founder of F*Choir; Jenny Moore's Mystic Business; monthly residency at Soho Radio.

Performance credits include: Jenny (The Guildhall, Gloucester); immersive punk choral work Wild Mix (Arts Council England/ Canada Council for the Arts); immersive live art work Wild Mix (Canada Council for the Arts); Two Nights (Servants Jazz Quarters); Hot Choir Summer (Matchstick Piehouse); Uprising residency and live collaboration with Pauline & the Matches (Galoshan Festival, Scotland); Digital Sessions (Block Universe Performance Festival Online Programme); Doing Not Saying (Borealis Festival for Experimental Music); Still I Rise: Gender and Feminisms (Nottingham Contemporary UK); Which Side? (London Contemporary Music Festival); Keep Some Hope (Coventry Cathedral); Jenny Moore's Mystic Business (Tour); F*Choir Summer Concert (Raven Row, London); Charismatic Megafauna (Tour); Sex Ed Assembly (Festival of Voice, Chapter Arts, Cardiff Wales); The Morning After (Block Universe Performance Art Festival);

Workshops include: Feminist Militia-making, What Future? What Female? (Borealis Festival for Experimental Music); SONG FOLDS (Odratek, experimental sound festival, London UK);

Radio includes: Hymns and Hers: Feminist Choirs and Radical Carols; BBC 3 Late Junction Live Collaboration (BBC)

Jeannette has worked extensively as a voice coach in theatre, film and TV. At The National Theatre from 1992 to 2001, returning in 2007 as Head of Voice until 2022; at Shakespeare's Globe for 1997,1998,1999 and 2001 seasons; at the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2001 to 2005 and at Sydney Theatre Company for a year in 2006.

Jeannette's books, The Voice Exercise Book and Keeping it Active are published by The National Theatre and Nick Hern Books. Her forthcoming book, Centre Stage, will be published by Penguin Random House.

Other voice and dialect coaching includes: The Royal Court, The Young Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Shared Experience, Out of Joint, Complicite, Sheffield Theatres, Bristol Old Vic, Birmingham Rep, Liverpool Everyman/Playhouse, English Touring Theatre, Oxford Stage Company, The Bridge Theatre and the West End. Recent productions include Dancing at Lughnasa at The National Theatre and Medea at Soho Place.

Deirdre O'Halloran (Dramaturg)

Deirdre O'Halloran is the Literary Manager at the Bush Theatre and a freelance dramaturg.

Theatre includes: August in England, Sleepova, Paradise Now! - nominated for Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre, The P Word, Invisible, Elephant, Favour, Red Pitch, Fair Play, House of Ife, Lava, Overflow, Harm, The High Table, An Adventure (Bush Theatre); When All Is Said (Fuel); A Sudden Violent Burst of Rain, Half Empty Glasses (Paines Plough's Roundabout Season 2022; Restoration (Projects Arts Centre).

Zoe is a theatre lighting designer whose work has been seen on the West End, throughout the UK and internationally. She won the 2019 Theatre and Technology Award Lighting Design for The Unreturning Frantic Assembly UK Tour, Lightmongers' ALD Award 'New Talent in Entertainment Lighting' and the OFFIE award for Lighting Design for her work on Tiny Dynamite at the Old Red Lion Theatre.

Recent designs include: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Southwark Playhouse); The Vortex (CFT); Bonnie and Clyde (West End); Beginning (Royal Exchange, Manchester); How Not To Drown (Thickskin UK Tour); Good (Harold Pinter Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest (ETT); Migrations (The Welsh National Opera); Our Generation (National Theatre); She Described it to Death (Royal Opera House Linbury Studio); Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World (Kenny Wax Family Entertainment for MAST Mayflower and UK Tour); Hamlet (Bill Kenwright Ltd at Theatre Royal Windsor); The Unreturning (Frantic Assembly UK Tour); Meek (Headlong UK Tour); Emilia (Vaudeville Theatre West End).

Chiara Stephenson is a critically lauded International Stage Designer & Artist. Skilfully crafting the spheres of design and performance across theatre, dance, live music, exhibitions, and installation art. Chiara's creative approach and her studio's broad and varied skill set (as featured in Vogue, Design Daily and recognised by Dezeen and Architectural Digest) lends itself to the music industry and live shows for Artists globally. A collaborator foremost and creative force driving aesthetic and experiential excellence forward.

Music includes: Alicia Keys USA Tour 2023; Lorde Summer Festival Tour 2023; Florence and the Machine Tour Promo 2022; Billboard Music Awards; Lorde's Solar Power World Tour 2022; Björk Cornucopia (The Shed NYC); The XX Festival Tour/I See You European Tour; Sigur Ros World Tour; Sampha Festival Tour; Lorde Performance - Aria Awards.

Performance includes: Portia Coughlan (Abbey Theatre Dublin); La fille mal gardée (Theater Basel, Switzerland); Richard III (Headlong, Bristol Old Vic, Alexandra Palace Theatre); A Starry Messenger, (London West End); Sleeping Beauty (Dornröschen - Faust Award Nominated/ Leipzig Ballet); Glengarry Glen Ross (UK Tour); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Crucible Theatre); Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre - West End); Desire Under the Elms (Sheffield Crucible).

Exhibition and Installation includes: Cartier (Palazzo Vecchio, Milan); Virtual Realms (Barbican and ArtScience Museum, Singapore); The Flip Side (Selfridges, London); State of Play (Fact Gallery Liverpool); For the Record: Staging Realities (Het Nieuwe Instituut, Rotterdam); The Making of Don Giovanni (Royal Opera House London).

Has worked as a director, choreographer, designer and writer/adapter for many companies. She has been nominated for Olivier and Tony awards (best director and best design) and her work has travelled throughout the UK, Europe, Scandinavia, India, China, Australia, US and Broadway.

Theatre includes: The Gretchen Question (The Shipwright); The Seven Pomegranate Seeds, My Brilliant Friend (Rose Theatre); From Morning til Midnight, Revenger's Tragedy, My Brilliant Friend (National Theatre); Captain Corelli's Mandolin (Rose Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre/ UK Tour); Lovely Bones (Birmingham Rep/UK Tour); The Mirror Crack'd (Wales Millenium/ Salisbury Playhouse, National Centre Performing Arts Mumbai); Tiger Bay (Wales Millennium Centre/Cape Town Opera); The Haunting of Hill House (Playhouse Liverpool/Sonia Friedman); Cymbeline (RSC); Life Raft (Bristol Old Vic); Warhorse Proms (Royal Albert Hall); Moved by Conflict (Bristol Museums); Rat's Tales (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Beasts and Beauties (Hampstead Theatre); Nation (National Theatre); Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith/Warwick); Watership Down (Lyric Hammersmith); Coram Boy ( National Theatre/ Broadway - 2007 Tony Award Nominee for Best Director, Best Set Design and Best Costume Design, Olivier Award 2006 Nominee for Best Director and Best Design); Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Bristol Old Vic).

Opera includes: The Wreckers (International Opera Awards Nomination), Rusalka, The Cunning Little Vixen (Glyndebourne); Breaking The Waves (St Gallen Opera); Zaide (Sadler's Wells and Tour).

Film includes: Invisible (based on a story by Carol Ann Duffy).

Samuel Wyer is a Stage, Costume, and Puppet Designer, and Artist.

Theatre includes: The Ocean at the End of the Lane - Olivier Award nominated Best New Play, Whatsonstage nominated Best Design (National Theatre/West End/UK Tour); The Box of Delights, The Boy in the Dress (RSC); Marvin's Binoculars, WILD! (Unicorn Theatre); Forest Fables (NAIADS/ National Trust at Mottistone Manor); Wind in the Wilton's (Wilton's Music hall); The Wizard of Oz (Birmingham Rep); The House with Chicken Legs (HOME Manchester, Les Enfants Terribles); Alice's Adventures Underground - Olivier Award nominated Best Entertainment (Les Enfants Terribles, The Vaults); The Hartlepool Monkey (Fuel/Gyre and Gimble/UK tour) The Elephantom (National Theatre/Gyre and Gimble).

Opera includes: Wolf, Witch, Giant, Fairy - Olivier Award Winner for Best Family Show (Royal Opera House with Little Bulb theatre); Seven Deadly Sins / Bluebeards Castle (Teatro Colon, Buenos Aires).

Ballet includes: Lazuli Sky - nominated for the Sky Arts award 2021 (Sadlers Wells with Birmingham Royal Ballet).