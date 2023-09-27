Full Cast and Creative Team Set For New Musical KIN at Theatro Technis

Four extra performances have also been added to the run!

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For New Musical KIN at Theatro Technis

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the new British musical Kin's staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King's Cross. It has also been announced today that four extra performances (28th October at 7:30pm, 31st October at 7:30pm and 5th November at 12:30pm & 4:30pm) have been added to the run due to popular demand, following the run selling out in under a week.

When a controversial cult leader buys an old ranch in a small town in southern America, tensions with the local townsfolk reach boiling point! As the conflict escalates, the shocking depths of their clash are exposed, with a startling revelation: Noah, the mayor's son, has found himself entangled in the cult's grip.

Inspired by true events that took place in 1980s America and featuring an original 1980s pop-inspired score, the musical written by Emil Dale & Stefan Kelk will be performed in a staged concert form in the King's Cross based converted church in London.

Joseph Peacock, who most recently appeared in the UK tour of Titanic the Musical, will lead the production in the role of Noah. Peacock trained at Dale's Emil Dale Academy and his credits include originating the role of Donny Osmond in the musical The Osmonds, playing the role of Young Gideon on the US tour in Sting's musical The Last Ship and understudying and playing the role of Tink in the West End production of the musical Bat Out of Hell.

Joining the previously announced Peacock as Noah will be Sophie-Rose Middleton (Cats – International Tour & Taiwan) as Cora, Emma Kingston (The Band's Visit – Donmar Warehouse) as Maraliyn, Adam Robert Lewis (Les Misérables ­– West End) as Terrance, Carrie Sutton (Sister Act – West End) as Marge, Sam Wells (Kin The Musical Concert – The Other Palace) as Kirk, Anthony Selwyn (Bat Out Of Hell – Manchester, London & Toronto) as Turtle, Athena Collins (SIX – West End & UK Tour) as Afifa, Dianté Lodge (Matilda The Musical – West End) as Travis, Cassius and Dance Captain, Jordan Laviniere (Everybody's Talking About Jamie – West End) as Jimmy / Daxen, Chrissy Brooke (Dr Semmelweis – West End) as Doreen / Ivy, Deena Kapadia (Death Note: In Concert – West End) as Colleen / Acer and Leesa Tulley (SIX – UK Tour & West End) as Ensemble / First Cover Cora, Marilyn and Marge. Young performers Liliana Argenio and Isla Ithier will share the role of Thea with Oscar Hubble playing the role of Joe.

The creative team is comprised of Emil Dale as Director, Shay Barclay (The Wizard of Oz) as Choreographer, Pete Mitchell as Musical Supervisor, Justin Williams (Death Note – In Concert) as Set Designer, Alex Musgrave as Lighting Designer, sound design by Steve Jonas, costume design by Reuben Speed, props design and management by William Hamilton Tighe, Daniel Slade as Associate Director, Lauren Stroud as Associate Choreographer, Christina Shand as Assistant Choreographer, Beatrice Pryor as Associate Producer, Luke Hyde as Production Manager, Alan Mackintosh as Production Consultant with casting by Claire Cassidy for Debbie O'Brien Casting and artwork by Feast Creative and Ranch Studios.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Jesse Darling Receives Turner Prize Nomination Photo
Jesse Darling Receives Turner Prize Nomination

Jesse Darling receives Turner Prize nomination for site-specific sculptural installation at Towner Eastbourne. Explore the artist's work capturing the complexity and compassion of the current British crisis.

2
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024 Photo
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024

Fresh off the back of another sell out year, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals Creamfields has announced its return for 2024 and its already set to be one of the highlights of the summer. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

3
BROWN BOYS SWIM Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre in October Photo
BROWN BOYS SWIM Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre in October

Examining the pressures faced by young Muslim men, an exhilarating new play about fitting in and striking out comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Brown Boys Swim can be seen in the McCarthy auditorium at the Scarborough theatre at 7.45pm on 9 and 10 October. Learn more about the production here!

4
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARES R&J At Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARE'S R&J At Reading Rep Theatre

Reading Rep Theatre has released first look photos of the first UK revival of Joe Calarco’s queer play Shakespeare’s R&J, which will run from Wednesday 11th October – Saturday 4th November 2023 (Press Night: 16th October) at the Berkshire venue. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You