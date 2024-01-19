Full Cast Set for PLAYER KINGS Starring Ian McKellen, Toheeb Jimoh & Richard Coyle

The full cast has been revealed for Player Kings, adapted and directed by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

The production, directed by Icke, will play in England: with previews at New Wimbledon Theatre, 1 March – 9 March 2024, and Manchester Opera House, 14 – 23 March 2024. It will run at the Noël Coward Theatre, London, 1 April – 22 June 2024.

Ian McKellen stars as Sir John Falstaff, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet - Almeida) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink - Almeida/West End & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV. Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John/Second Drawer), Sara Beharrell (Hotspur's Servant/Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger/Carrier), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff/Surrey), Robin Soans (Shallow), Tafline Steen (Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Page/Douglas/Thomas) complete the cast.

Ian McKellen - 'one of the world's greatest actors' (Times) - plays Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England.

Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, No Guarantees and David Mirvish present

PLAYER KINGS

Based on William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2

Adapted and Directed by Robert Icke

Set and Costume Designer: Hildegard Bechtler; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Gareth Fry; Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG; Fight Director: Kev McCurdy; Associate Costume Designer; Johanna Coe; Hair and Make-up Designer: Susanna Peretz; Associate Directors: Jack Bradfield and Lizzie Manwaring

Raphael Akuwudike plays Prince John/Second Drawer

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Beautiful Thing (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Romeo & Juliet (Almeida); Sons of the Prophet (Hampstead); First Touch (Nottingham Playhouse); The Seagull, Rage, Enron, The Last Ones, Twelfth Night and Yerma (Drama Centre London); The Jumper Factory (Young Vic).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Doctors.

TRAINING: Drama Centre London

Sara Beharrell plays Hotspur's Servant/Snare/Davy

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Ladies Unleashed (Hull Truck); Honeymoon Suite (Royal Court); The Crucible (Birmingham Rep/UK Tour); Hay Fever (Theatre Clwyd); Goodnight Mr Tom, Little Women, Frost Hollow Hall (all for East Riding).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Better; He Knew He Was Right (BBC); London's Burning (ITV).

TRAINING: Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Richard Coyle plays King Henry IV.

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: To Kill A Mockingbird (Gielgud); Ink (Almeida/Duke of York's); Macbeth (Park Avenue Armory NYC); The Lover & The Collection (Harold Pinter); Don Carlos (Sheffield Theatres/Gielgud); After Miss Julie, Proof, Polar Bears (Donmar Warehouse); Look Back in Anger (Theatre Royal Bath); The York Realist (Royal Court/Novello).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Heads of State; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; The Food Guide to Love; Pusher; Grabbers; W.E; 5 Days of War; Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time; Franklyn; A Good Year; The Libertine; Happy Now; Topsy Turvy; Human Traffic.

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: The Gathering; Then You Run; Six Four; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Hard Sun; Born To Kill; The Fall; The Collection; A.D. The Bible Continues; Crossbones; Life of Crime; Covert Affairs; Going Postal; Whistleblowers; The History of Mr. Polly; Cracker; The Best Man; Gunpowder Treason and Plot; Strange; Coupling; Othello; Sword of Honour; Lorna Doone; Up Rising; Wives and Daughters; Macbeth.

Samuel Edward-Cook plays Hotspur/Pistol

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Queen Margaret, Persuasion (Manchester Royal Exchange); Antigone (Barbican/International Tour); Pitcairn (Chichester Festival/ Shakespeare's Globe); Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare's Globe); Our Big Land (Ovalhouse/UK Tour); King Lear (Theatre Royal Bath); Glory Dazed (Soho/Edinburgh Fringe/Adelaide Fringe); Boys (High Tide/Headlong/Soho).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: William Tell (Dir Nick Hamm); Between the Lights (Dir Michael Groom); Switch (Dir Aneil Karia).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: The Listeners, The Gallows Pole, Silent Witness, Casualty, Better, Land Girls (all for BBC); Pure, Full Moon (Channel 4); Emmerdale, Innocent, Beowulf (ITV); Brief Encounters (ITV/CPL); Peaky Blinders (BBC/Tiger Aspects).

TRAINING: RADA

Geoffrey Freshwater plays Bardolph

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Albion, Filumena (Almeida); Paradise (Hampstead); The Importance of Being Earnest (Classic Spring/Vaudeville); Ink (Almeida/Duke of York's); Love's Sacrifice, Volpone, Jew of Malta, The Witch of Edmonton, Arden of Faversham, The Roaring Girl, As You Like It, American Trade, Antony and Cleopatra, King Lear, The Grain Store, As You Like It, Henry IV Part II, Henry IV Part I, Henry V, Henry VI Part II, Henry VI Part I, Richard III, A New Way to Please You, Sejanus: His Fall, Speaking Like Magpies, Thomas More, Eastward Ho!, The Malcontent, Jubilee, King John, The Slight Witch, The Winter's Tale, The Real Inspector Hound, Cyrano de Bergerac, and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (all for the RSC); Noises Off (Old Vic UK Tour); Old Money (Hampstead); The Tempest (Theatre Royal Bath); Crackers (Belgrave Coventry); Alchemy in the UK (Nuffield Southampton); The Taming of the Shrew (Plymouth Theatre Royal/Thelma Holt); The Alchemist (National Theatre); Toad of Toad Hall (Birmingham Repertory).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: EastEnders; Will; Doctors; Law & Order; The Bill; The Government Inspector; David Kelly; Foyle's War II and III; Midsomer Murders; The Commander; Trial and Retribution VII; Poirot.

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: The Program; Invisible Woman; Sabotage; The Leading Man; A Bridge Too Far.

RADIO CREDITS INCLUDE: Ambridge Extra; The Archers; Top Story; Friends of Oscar and Patricia's Progress.

James Garnon plays Worcester/Silence

WEST END CREDITS INCLUDE: Queen Anne (RSC); Twelfth Night and Richard III (Shakespeare's Globe).

OTHER THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The 47th, The American Clock, Much Ado About Nothing (Old Vic); As You Like It, Hamlet, The Winter's Tale, Pericles, ‘Tis Pity She's A Whore, Dr Scroggy's War, The Duchess of Malfi, The Tempest, Gabriel, All's Well That Ends Well, Anne Boleyn, Macbeth, A New World: The Life of Tom Paine, The Storm, Romeo and Juliet, Dido Queen of Carthage (Shakespeare's Globe); The Tragedy of Thomas Hobbes, Merchant of Venice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, Pericles (RSC); Richard III (Almeida); The White Feather, Dmitry (Marylebone); King Lear (West Yorkshire Playhouse); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Royal Festival Hall/USA); Hamlet, The Barber of Seville (Bristol Old Vic).

FILM AND TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Lethal White; Les Misérables; The Crown; Genius: Picasso; The Real American; Anonymous; Foyle's War.

TRAINING: RADA; Edinburgh University

James is an Associate Artist at Shakespeare's Globe and a member of their Higher Education faculty. He also teaches opera singers as a Masterclass Leader for Samling Institute for Young Artists and the Verbier Festival Academy.

Alice Hayes plays Messenger/Carrier

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The Pop Star (The Lowry).

CREDITS WHILST TRAINING: Twelfth Night (also Musical Director); Godspell; Once In A Lifetime; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

WORKSHOPS INCLUDE: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

TRAINING: Guildford School of Acting

Alice is absolutely thrilled to be making her West End debut in Player Kings.

Henry Jenkinson plays Harcourt

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Into the Woods (Theatre Royal Bath); Last Days (Royal Opera House); Measure for Measure, Native Son (Duke on 42nd Street); Bad News (Skirball).

TRAINING: Juilliard

Toheeb Jimoh plays Hal

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Romeo and Juliet, Nine Lessons and Carols (Almeida); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Sheffield Crucible).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Ted Lasso; The Power; Anthony; The Feed; London Kills.

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: The French Dispatch.

TRAINING: Guildhall School of Music & Drama

Nigel Lister plays Northumberland/Francis

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: To Kill A Mockingbird (Gielgud); Our Man in Havana (The Watermill); The Wizard of Oz (Pitlochry Festival); Partners in Crime (Queen's, Hornchurch); Footloose the Musical (UK Tour); Dick Whittington (Theatre Royal, Bury St. Edmunds); The Secret Adversary (The Watermill); Much Ado About Nothing (Hague International Shakespeare Festival); The Comedy of Errors (Stafford Shakespeare Festival); Sex and Docks and Rock ‘n' Roll (Red Ladder); The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Importance of Being Earnest (all Oxford Shakespeare Company).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Coronation Street; It's A Sin; The Crown; EastEnders; WPC 56; Doctors; The Bill; Steel River Blues; Murder Investigation Team; Dream Team; Footballers Wives.

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: The King's Man.

TRAINING: Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

Ian McKellen plays Sir John Falstaff

He first acted at Bolton School (as Prince Hal) and with amateur groups in the north of England, where he was born and brought up. He studied English at Cambridge University, playing Justice Shallow in John Barton's undergraduate production of Henry 4th part 2 (1961).

For over 60 years, he has worked non-stop in the British theatre. He has been leading man and produced plays, modern and classic, for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre of Great Britain and in the West End of London, winning six Olivier Awards, amongst 60 other international accolades.

He was in the first production of Martin Sherman's sensational Bent (1979) and in world premières by Alexei Arbuzov, John Arden, Alan Ayckbourn, Michael Frayn, Sean Mathias, Iris Murdoch, Mark Ravenhill, James Saunders, Peter Shaffer, Tom Stoppard, Peter Ustinov, Arnold Wesker and recently Ben Wetherill (Frank and Percy). Of late, he has also starred in Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land (with Patrick Stewart) and as Mother Goose in Jonathan Harvey's pantomime in London and throughout the UK. As Salieri in Amadeus (1981), he won every available award on Broadway.

In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Romeo (with Francesca Annis), Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Toby Belch, Coriolanus, Iago, Prospero, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear (twice) and as an 80-year old Hamlet in Sean Mathias' 2024 film. For over a decade, he toured his one-man show, Acting Shakespeare, at home and abroad, still available on video.

McKellen is recognised worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men movies and as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. He received his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, in 1998, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's classic Gods and Monsters. He has also starred in The Keep, Priest of Love, Apt Pupil, And the Band Played On, Jack and Sarah, Six Degrees of Separation, The Da Vinci Code, Mr Holmes, Beauty and the Beast, All is True, The Good Liar and this year, in Patrick Marber's The Critic.

McKellen's varied television work stretches from Scarlet Pimpernel to The Simpsons; from Rasputin (Golden Globe Award) to Coronation Street; from Edward 11 to Saturday Night Live; from Extras with Ricky Gervais to Vicious with Derek Jacobi and The Dresser with Anthony Hopkins. On the first-ever Film On Four, he was Stephen Frears' Walter (Royal Television Society Award).

In 2019 McKellen became the first actor to top The Stage 100 list of most influential people in British theatre, following his triumphant solo UK Tour and West End run of Ian McKellen on Stage which raised over £5 million to support over 80 regional theatres.

Sir Ian was knighted in 1991. He was a co-founder of Stonewall UK, which lobbies for legal and social equality for gay people. In 2008, he was appointed Companion of Honour, “for services to drama and to equality'.

Annette McLaughlin plays Warwick

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The Box of Delights, Volpone, Love's Sacrifice, The Jew of Malta, Measure for Measure, Written on the Heart, Heresy of Love, Matilda (all for RSC); 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris); Scandaltown (Lyric Hammersmith); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace); Pinocchio, Love's Labour's Lost (National); Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe); Billy Elliot (UK Tour); Our Town, The Odyssey, Lysistrata (Almeida); Apocalypse Meow: Crisis is Born (Southbank Centre); Dick Whittington (Hackney Empire); Brief Encounter (UK, US and Australian Tour/St Ann's Warehouse Brooklyn/Studio 54 on Broadway); She Loves Me, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, 5/11 (Chichester Festival); Chicago The Musical (Adelphi/Cambridge); Anything Goes (National/Drury Lane); Noises Off (Birmingham Rep); Lenny (Queens); Damn Yankees (Adelphi); Beauty and the Beast (Dominion); Crazy for You (Prince Edward); Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry IV Part 1, High Society (Regent's Park Open Air); Singin' in the Rain (National/West Yorkshire Playhouse); The Women (Old Vic); The Vagina Monologues (UK Tour); Tomorrow Morning (New End, Hampstead ); Imagine This (Theatre Royal Plymouth); Into the Woods (Derby Playhouse); Handmaidens of Death, What the Women Did (Southwark Playhouse); Dreams From a Summerhouse (Newbury Watermill Theatre); Horse and Carriage, and Stepping Out (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Godspell (Haymarket Theatre Basingstoke); BBC Proms - Sondheim at 80, Trevor Nunn - A Celebration (Royal Albert Hall), and the Opening of the Welsh Millenium Centre in Cardiff.

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Silent Witness; Holby City; Grantchester; Heartbeat; The Frank Skinner Show; Law & Order UK.

TRAINING: London Studio Centre and Meisner Technique with Scott Williams at Impulse Theatre Company

Mark Monero plays Peto

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Is God Is (Royal Court); The Healing (Omnibus); Antigone (Pilot/Theatre Royal, Stratford East); Idomeneus (Gate); One Man, Two Guvnors (National); The Wheel (NTS); Angelhouse (Eclipse/UK Tour); Measure for Measure (Almeida); Pure Gold, Animal (UK Tour), The Christ of Cold Harbour Lane (Soho); Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads (Pilot/UK Tour); The Country Wife (Watford Palace); A Taste of Honey (Liverpool Playhouse); Abyssinia (Southwark Playhouse); Adrenalin Heart (Bush); Local Boy (Hampstead); Talking About Men (Green Room, Manchester/Ovalhouse); Pepper Soup (Lyric, Hammersmith); Cinderella (Oxford Playhouse).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Good Boy (short); Members Club; Pretty Red Dress; In the Earth; Villain; Happy New Year; Colin Burstead; Free Fire; Wild Bill; Somers Town; Sid & Nancy.

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Generation Z; The Tower; Better; King Gary; Coronation Street; Suspects; Coming Up; Dark Matters; Casualty; Doctor Who; The Bill; Skins; Trial & Retribution; Doctors; Murphy's Law; Waking the Dead; Gimme, Gimme, Gimme; The Bill; EastEnders; The Firm; Young; Gifted & Broke; King & Castle.

Hywel Morgan plays Sir Walter Blunt

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Home, I'm Darling (National); Imperium, Queen Anne, The Alchemist, Love For Love (RSC); This May Hurt a Bit (Out of Joint); A Walk on Part: The Fall of New Labour (Live Theatre); War & Peace, Mill on the Floss (Shared Experience); The Importance Of Being Earnest, To Reach the Clouds, Feelgood, Because It's There, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Nottingham Playhouse).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: 3 Body Problem; Somewhere Boy; Wolf; Gentleman Jack; Meet The Richardsons; Slow Horses; Pennyworth; Hinterland; Skins; The End of The F*cking World.

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Borderland; Page Eight; W.E.; Making a Killing.

Joseph Mydell plays Lord Chief Justice

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The Visit, Evening At The Talkhouse, The Comedy Of Errors, Edmond, Alice's Adventures Underground, Lyrics Of The Hearthside, Angels In America – Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor (all for the National); Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly/Young Vic); The Tragedy of King Richard the Second, Richard III (Almeida), Hamlet, Pericles, The Winter's Tale, Twelfth Night/Prisoner's Dilemma, Everyman, The Mysteries, They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, The Two Noble Kinsman, Flight, Worlds Apart, Macbeth (all for RSC); Mother Christmas, Anna In The Tropics, Tobacco Land (Hampstead); The Tempest (RSC/Barbican); The Crucible (West Yorkshire Playhouse); A Season In The Congo and Elektra (Young Vic); Julius Caesar (RSC-Stratford/Noël Coward, BAM-New York/Moscow); Hamlet, As You Like It, The Seagull, The Government Inspector (Sheffield Crucible); Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Novello); The Tempest (Regents Park); The Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui (Lyric Hammersmith); King Lear (Shakespeare's Globe); Breakfast With Mugabe (RSC/Duchess); The Last Confession (Chichester Festival/Haymarket); The Treatment and Four (Royal Court).

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Varsity; The Castaways; Dinner With Parents; The Reckoning; Brassic; Jack Ryan; Alex Rider; Mrs Wilson; Midsomer Murders; Homeland; The Missing; Julius Caesar; Death In Paradise; Born With Two Mothers; Trial And Retribution; The Care Of Time; Miss Marple; Bergerac; Scarlett; Space Precinct; Chancer; The Gravy Train; A Quiet Conspiracy; Boon.

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Conclave; The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry; The Son; The Eternal Daughter; Seven And Me; Woman In Gold; Tonight You're Mine; You Instead; Mammoth; Maderlay; The March On Europe; Columbite Tantalite; Perfect.

TRAINING: New York University, School of the Arts (MFA)

Clare Perkins plays Mistress Quickly

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The Wife Of Wilsden (Kiln/BAM); Sweat (Donmar Warehouse); Emilia (Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville); Mrs Dalloway (Arcola); The Immigrant (Hoxton Hall), Genesis Inc (Hampstead); Daisy Pulls It Off (Park); Three Mothers (Waterloo East); Mules, Primetime (Royal Court); Little Revolution; The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night Time (National/UK Tour); The House That Will Not Stand (Tricycle); Welcome To Thebes (National).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Embers; Love Without Walls; Medusa Deluxe; Censor; Kaleidoscope; Deadmeat; Bullet Boy; The Football Factory; Secrets and Lies; Ladybird, Ladybird.

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Bodies; Silo; The Outlaws (1,2 & 3); The Wheel Of Time; The Crown; Young Wallwender; Flack; Professor T; Damned; Run; EastEnders.

RADIO CREDITS INCLUDE: Currently plays Denise in The Archers; Small Island; The Unwelcome; Tommies; Carnival; Westway; The Zone.

TRAINING: Rose Bruford College

Daniel Rabin plays Poins

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The Doctor (Almeida/Duke of York's/New York/UK Tour); King Lear (Duke of York's); Mary Stuart (Almeida/Duke of York's); Hamlet (Almeida); 1984 (Playhouse); Pericles, The Winter's Tale, King John, Tis Pity She's a Whore, Anthony and Cleopatra, Holy Warriors (all Shakespeare's Globe); Oedipus (Nottingham Playhouse/Spoleto Festival); Ignorance (Hampstead); Blue Remembered Hills (Chichester); The Bomb (Tricycle); The Great Game (Tricycle/US Tour/Pentagon performances), Sixty Six Books (Bush); The Fever Chart (Trafalgar Studios/Theatre Royal York); Enemy of the People (Arcola); All Quiet on the Western Front, Chicken Soup with Barley (Nottingham Playhouse); Shoreditch Madonna, Diamond, Jerusalem Syndrome (Soho); The Last Sortie (New End/Hampstead), Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo (Lyric Hammersmith).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Lilac's Laughter; Mind The Gap; Two's Company; The Penalty King; Bury It; Susie Gold.

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: The Royals; Game of Thrones; Doctors; Ambassadors; Our Men; Holby City; Murder On the Homefront; Spooks; Henry - Mind of a Tyrant; The Bill; Casualty; The Roman Mysteries; EastEnders; Money Can't Buy You Love.

David Semark plays Vernon

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: The Mousetrap (St. Martin's); An Ideal Husband (Theatre Clwyd); The Real Inspector Hound, Black Comedy (The Northcott, Exeter); Richard III (RSC Tour/Savoy); Bouncers (Hull Truck at the Whitehall); Woyzeck (Gate); Unearthed, The Gift, Larksong, Beowulf (New Victoria); Crossing the Line (Tour for Operating Theatre).

FILM & TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Hustle; Law and Order UK; Doctors; The War On Drugs; Guiltology; The Bill; Talk (for Winkle Films); Soldier Soldier; Armadillo; EastEnders; Emmerdale; Whatever You Want; London's Burning; Down To Earth; Casualty; Holby City; The Booze Cruise II: The Treasure Hunt.

TRAINING: RADA

David Shelley plays Sheriff/Shelley

Theatre includes: Witness For The Prosecution (County Hall); Love On The Links (Salisbury Playhouse); Mother Courage (Southwark Playhouse); King John (Rose, Kingston); Noises Off (Mercury, Colchester); Variation On A Theme, Windows (Finborough); Betrayal (Gala, Durham); Happiness (King's Head); Cider With Rosie (New Vic Staffs/Stephen Joseph, Scarborough); Hobson's Choice (York Theatre Royal); Three Steps To Heaven (Palace, Watford); As You Like It, Anthony and Cleopatra (English Shakespeare Company); Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar (RSC).

TV CREDITS INCLUDE: Before We Die; Code 404; Dark Heart; Arthur and George; The White Queen; The Politicians Husband; EastEnders; Hollyoaks; Doctors; Holby City; Casualty; Ultraviolet; Red Cap; Rough Treatment; Bramwell.

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Fast Girls.

TRAINING: LAMDA

Robin Soans plays Shallow

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: As You Like It (2023), As You Like It (2012), Hamlet (RSC); We Started To Sing, Palace of The End, Pieces of Vincent (Arcola); Uncle Vanya, The Stock Da'wa, The Positive Hour, Volpone (Hampstead); Echo's End (Salisbury Playhouse); Visitors (Bush/National Tour); Someone Who'll Watch Over Me, The Belle's Stratagem, The Rivals (Southwark Playhouse); 66 Books – Capernaum, Contingency Plan (Bush); Coriolanus, Under The Black Flag (The Globe); On Ego, Jump Mr Malinoff Jump (Soho); The Holy Terror (Duke of York's); Anything Goes, Love's Labour's Lost, A Prayer for Owen Meany, The Invention of Love, The London Cuckolds (National); Push Up (Royal Court); Another Country (Arts); Ghosts (The Comedy); Hamlet (Theatre Royal Plymouth/Young Vic/Tokyo); Moonshine (Theatre Royal Plymouth/Hampstead); Dead Funny (Watford Palace).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Napoleon; The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch: Switched Again; The Princess Switch 3; Red Joan; Victoria and Abdul; Viceroy's House; Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman; The Queen; AKA; Sabotage!; Blue Juice; Clockwork Mice; Hidden City; Comrades; Absolution.

TELEVISION CREDITS INCLUDE: Dalgliesh; Victoria (Series 1&2); Doctor Who; Doctors; Endeavour; Silk; Casualty; Midsomer Murders; Miss Marple; Not Only But Always; Dalziell and Pascoe; The Russian Bride; Dangerfield; Kavanagh QC.

Tafline Steen plays Tearsheet/Lady Percy

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Egyptians (Gulbenkian, Canterbury); Appropriate (Donmar); Pride and Prejudice (Regent's Park Open Air/UK Tour); King Charles III (Almeida/Wyndham's/Music Box-Broadway); Play On (Almeida); The Possibilities (Tron); King Lear (Citizens); Men (The Arches); Tartuffe, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Lie Of The Mind, Three Sisters (Whilst Training at RCS).

TV CREDITS INCLUDE: Sandman; Miss Scarlett & The Duke; Father Brown; Casualty; The Athena; Obsession: Dark Desires.

TRAINING: Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland

Perry Williams plays Page/Douglas/Thomas

THEATRE CREDITS INCLUDE: Maud (The Vaults).

FILM CREDITS INCLUDE: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony Pictures).

TRAINING: RADA

Robert Icke is an award-winning writer and director, working in theatre and on screen.

His recent productions include Judas, Children of Nora, and Oedipus at International Theater Amsterdam, where until 2023 he was Ibsen Artist in Residence. His adaptation of Animal Farm played an extensive national tour in 2022 and is slated for a London transfer. His monologue condensation of Enemy of the People starred Ann Dowd at Park Avenue Armory and was one of the first new pieces of theatre to play in New York post the shutdown.

In six years at the Almeida, five of his productions transferred to the West End, and four to New York. These included his adaptations of The Wild Duck, Mary Stuart (also West End and National tour), Uncle Vanya, Oresteia (also West End; Schauspiel Stuttgart; Park Avenue Armory), and 1984 (co-created with Duncan Macmillan, also Broadway; West End; national and international tours). As a director, his productions included Hamlet (also West End; Park Avenue Armory; and broadcast on BBC2); The Fever and Mr Burns. His final production at the Almeida was The Doctor, which played this summer at Park Avenue Armory, in the West End in 2022, and remains in repertoire at both the Burgtheater in Vienna and Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, as well as in numerous new productions across the globe.

His awards include two Evening Standard ‘Best Director' Awards; the Critics' Circle Award, the Kurt Hübner Award (for his debut production in Germany); and the Olivier Award for ‘Best Director', of which he was the youngest ever winner. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

