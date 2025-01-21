Full Cast Set For UK Tour of CRUEL INTENTIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for the UK & Ireland tour of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble. The musical is based on the original hit film by Roger Kumble and originally produced by Eva Price.

Following sell-out seasons in London and New York, the brand-new smash hit musical Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, will open at Windsor Theatre Royal on 13 February 2025 touring through to 28 June where it will close at Brighton Theatre Royal.

Abbie Budden (Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Heidi in [Title of Show], Southwark Playhouse and Phoenix Arts Club) will return to the role of Annette Hargrove, with Will Callan (Marius in Les Misérables, West End & UK and Ireland tour) as Sebastian Valmont, Nic Myers (Alternate Sally Bowles in Cabaret, West End) as Kathryn Merteuil, Lucy Carter (Babies: A New Musical, The Other Palace) as Cecile Caldwell / Marci Greenbaum, Luke Connor Hall (The Choir of Man, Arts Theatre) as Blaine Tuttle, Joe Simmons (Pippin, 50th Anniversary Concert) as Greg McConnell, Gabriella Williams (Betty Haynes in White Christmas, The Mill at Sonning) as Mrs Bunny Caldwell / Dr Greenbaum and Kevin Yates (Ain’t Too Proud, West End) as Ronald Clifford. Completing the cast are Olivia Brookes (Ali in MAMMA MIA!, West End), Ben Fenwick (Heathers, West End and UK Tour), Sophie Hutchinson (Heathers, The Other Palace) and Onuri Smith (Jack and the Beanstalk, Cliffs Pavilion).

Based on the iconic film and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is packed with ‘90s pop classics including the songs of Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC and many more!

Step siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.

Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, their crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school. It’s not long before the duo become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results…

The iconic movie set to the decade’s best songs is an irresistible combination and with over forty 4 and 5 star reviews, it’s the ultimate ‘90s night out.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (Hair, Rain Man, Pippin, Aspects of Love), choreographed by Gary Lloyd (Heathers, Thriller Live, Carrie the Musical) who is also Associate Director with set and costume design by Polly Sullivan, lighting design by Nick Richings and sound design by Chris Whybrow. The Musical Supervisor is Jeremy Wootton and Musical Director is Will Joy. Associate Choreographer is Emma Hunter, Intimacy Co-ordinator is Rebecca Reaney and Fight Director is Bret Yount.

Tour Dates

13–15 Feb: Windsor Theatre Royal

Phone: 01753 853 888

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

18–22 Feb: York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

25 Feb – 1 Mar: New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

4–8 Mar: Chelmsford Theatre

Phone: 01245 606 505

www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

11–15 Mar: Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

Phone: 01242 572 573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

18–22 Mar: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Phone: 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

25–29 Mar: Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

1–5 Apr: Dublin Gaiety Theatre

www.gaietytheatre.ie

8–12 Apr: Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre

Phone: 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

15–19 Apr: Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

23–26 Apr: Theatre Royal Bath

Phone: 01225 448844

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

29 Apr – 3 May: Malvern Theatres

Phone: 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

6–10 May: Leeds Grand Theatre

Phone: 0113 243 0808

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

13–17 May: Hull New Theatre

Phone: 01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

20–24 May: Darlington Hippodrome Theatre

Phone: 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

27–31 May: Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

Phone: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

3–7 Jun: Birmingham Hippodrome

Phone: 0121 689 3000

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

10–14 Jun: Princess Theatre, Torquay

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

24–28 Jun: Theatre Royal Brighton

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

