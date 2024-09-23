Full Cast Set For THE TEMPEST, Led By Sigourney Weaver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the full cast for William Shakespeare's The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, The Tempest opens on Thursday 19 December, with previews from 7 December 2024, running until 1 February 2025.

Sigourney Weaver (Prospero) is joined by Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Jason Barnett (Stephano), Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Mara Huf (Miranda), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio).

The Tempest is the first production in The Jamie Lloyd Company's season of Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane; it is followed by Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice). Also directed by Jamie Lloyd, Much Ado About Nothing opens on Wednesday 19 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 5 April 2025. On sale dates and full cast and creatives to be announced.

The Jamie Lloyd Company also continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 25,000 tickets at £25 across the season exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date. Further information to be announced.

Book for The Tempest, or sign up for priority booking for Much Ado About Nothing here: thejamielloydcompany.com or lwtheatres.co.uk.

