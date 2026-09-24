Full Cast Set For THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Third Year in London

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The full cast has been set for The Devil Wears Prada The Musical as it enters its third year, joining the previously announced Teri Hatcher (Cabaret; The Adam's Family) and Matt Henry, MBE (Kinky Boots; Drifters Girl) as Miranda Priestly and her right-hand man, Nigel, respectively.

Jenna Bonner (Tina The Musical) will move from first cover to the role of Andy Sachs. Dean Makowski-Clayton (Marie Curie, A New Musical), who previously played the role of Irv Ravitz and will now swap his baseball cap for a chef's hat as he steps into the role of Andy's doting boyfriend Nate.

Taila Halford (Shucked) will continue as the first assistant Emily and Dominic Andersen (Heathers The Musical) will also continue to portray the role of Christian.

The ensemble are: Jak Allen-Anderson, Georgia Aspinall, Anta Bah, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Teagan Denham, Russell Dickson, Eve Drysdale, Selina Hamilton, Helen Hill, Kimberley Hoyle, Emma Johnson, Justin-Lee Jones, Mark Lamb, Ethan Le Phong, Zixi Li, Shannon Molloy, Jacob Morrish, Nay-Nay, Eddylia Osborne, David Peter Brown, Theo UK Rose, João Silva, Ellie Stevens, Maisy Stones, Kayleigh Thadani, Hannah Victoria-Bennett andAlex Woodward.

Debbie Kurup (The Body Guard; The Cher Show) will continue as first standby Miranda Priestly and will play the role full time from 21 September – 20 October 2026, until Teri Hatcher steps into the shoes.

About The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada The Musical continues to redefine what audiences can expect from a musical spectacular, with Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes at the heart of the Runway world. Having designed some of Broadway's most iconic costumes for productions such as Aladdin, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde, Barnes has brought his eye for glamour and storytelling to The Devil Wears Prada, with the fashion in the show is a statement in its own right.

Along with hundreds of handmade pieces meticulously crafted for the performers, and expertly sourced vintage and second-hand garments, the production also features iconic designer labels including Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and Balmain. Renowned British footwear brand Terry de Havilland has supplied more than 80 pairs of shoes for the show, with the designer known for creating shoes for Elton John. Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs alone undergo an impressive 11 costume changes throughout the performance, helping bring the fashion world of the story vividly to life. During the curtain call, 680 grams of confetti is used in every performance, amounting to 5.4 kilograms each week, and, on average, the Deputy Stage Manager calls a cue every six seconds.

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre's history, selling more than 1.3 million tickets to date. The show celebrated a major milestone on 23 September, when it reached its 800th performance.

The musical continues to take the West End by storm having also released its first original cast recording last year, available HERE, which includes two unheard Elton John original demos and charted as the #1 new release on the compilations chart.

The Devil Wears Prada The Musical has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The production opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to arriving in the West End from 06 July – 17 August 2024.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she's always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on 01 May 2026 with its original leading cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprising their roles.

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