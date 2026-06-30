Full Cast Set For JANE EYRE UK Premiere at Southwark Playhouse

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Full casting has been announced for Jane Eyre, a musical by John Caird and Paul Gordon based on the novel by Charlotte Brontë, ahead of its UK Premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 28 August – 24 October 2026.

Joining the previously announced West End stars Charlie Burn (Jane) and Ashley Gilmour (Rochester) are Claire Greenway (Abbot/Grace Poole), Melad Hamidi (St John/Lord Ingram), Connor Wood (John Reed/Vicar), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Brocklehurst/Mason), Izzi Levine (Agnes/Leah/Jane's Mother/Mary Ingram), Hannah Lindsey (Scatcherd/Bertha Mason), Isabelle Methven (Helen Burns/Bessie), Gemma Page (Reed/Fairfax) Eve Shanu-Wilson (Blanche/Sophie) plus Poppy Jason (Young Jane/Adele) and Emily-Rose Samuel (Young Jane/Adele).

Jane Eyre will be co-directed by RSC and National Theatre director John Caird, who previously adapted and co-directed the original production of Les Misérables in the West End, on Broadway and across the world. Most recently he directed the hugely successful and critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Spirited Away at the London Coliseum. Broadway's Megan McGinnis, star of Beauty and the Beast, Little Women and Beetlejuice, will co-direct alongside John Caird.

The full creative team includes Georgina Lamb - Choreographer, Morgan Large - Set & Costume Designer, Andrew Johnson - Sound Designer, James Whiteside - Lighting Designer, Ben Kubiak - Musical Director/Supervisor and Sarah-Jane Price - Casting Director.

This five-time Tony nominated musical retelling of Charlotte Brontë's revolutionary novel makes its UK premiere. A story of ambition and independence, gothic mystery and great passionate love, Jane Eyre has enchanted generations and is brought into the 21st century with this new production. Accompanied by an epic sweeping score, prepare to see Jane, the first feminist literary icon, like you never have before.

Jane Eyre originally premiered in Toronto in 1996 and was subsequently produced on Broadway in 2000, being nominated for five Tony Awards. Adam Blanshay Productions is partnering with the original Canadian producers, David and Hannah Mirvish, for the 30th Anniversary year of the show.

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