Full Cast Set For DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS at Almeida Theatre

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The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Desire Under the Elms. Joining the previously announced Zackary Momoh are Jamie Beamish, Antony Byrne, Thomas Coombes, Kelly Gough, Choolwe Laina Muntanga, Tendai Humphrey Sitima and Nathaniel Wade.

Former Almeida Resident Director Ebenezer Bamgboye (The Lonely Londoners) directs Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds; Harriet) in four-time Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene O'Neill's twentieth-century classic. The production opens on Tuesday 17 November with previews from Tuesday 10 November, and runs until Wednesday 23 December.

You said it yourself, you can't beat nature. As Eben and his half-brothers toil on their family farm, they dream of the future. Peter and Simeon plan to escape, while Eben longs to have the farm all to himself.

Any fantasies are on hold until the return of their patriarch Ephraim, who disappeared without a word two months ago. And when he does finally resurface, he is not alone. An unexpected companion instantly explodes both the status quo and their imagined futures.

Former Almeida Resident Director Ebenezer Bamgboye (The Lonely Londoners) directs Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds; Harriet) in a new version of four-time Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene O'Neill's twentieth-century classic. Inspired by Greek tragedy, this shattering family drama is a raging battle between the passion of the heart and the reason of the mind.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 16 Hrs 20 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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