Full Cast Set For DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS at Almeida Theatre
Ebenezer Bamgboye directs the four-time Pulitzer Prize winner's family drama with a cast including Jamie Beamish, Antony Byrne, and Thomas Coombes.
The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Desire Under the Elms. Joining the previously announced Zackary Momoh are Jamie Beamish, Antony Byrne, Thomas Coombes, Kelly Gough, Choolwe Laina Muntanga, Tendai Humphrey Sitima and Nathaniel Wade.
Former Almeida Resident Director Ebenezer Bamgboye (The Lonely Londoners) directs Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds; Harriet) in four-time Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene O'Neill's twentieth-century classic. The production opens on Tuesday 17 November with previews from Tuesday 10 November, and runs until Wednesday 23 December.
You said it yourself, you can't beat nature. As Eben and his half-brothers toil on their family farm, they dream of the future. Peter and Simeon plan to escape, while Eben longs to have the farm all to himself.
Any fantasies are on hold until the return of their patriarch Ephraim, who disappeared without a word two months ago. And when he does finally resurface, he is not alone. An unexpected companion instantly explodes both the status quo and their imagined futures.
Former Almeida Resident Director Ebenezer Bamgboye (The Lonely Londoners) directs Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds; Harriet) in a new version of four-time Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene O'Neill's twentieth-century classic. Inspired by Greek tragedy, this shattering family drama is a raging battle between the passion of the heart and the reason of the mind.
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