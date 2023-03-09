Full Cast Announced and Extra Week of Performances Added For the West End Transfer of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Due to demand, the first release of tickets for Streetcar sold out in record time, however the current run has been extended by one week and further tickets will be released for sale from 11am on Monday 13 March. Audiences are encouraged to sign up at www.streetcarwestend.com to be the first to have access to tickets.

Reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed Almeida production are Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo), Gabriela García (Mexican Woman), Francesca Knight (understudy) Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer) and Jabez Sykes (Young Collector) alongside the previously announced Patsy Ferran (Blanche), Paul Mescal (Stanley), Anjana Vasan (Stella) and Dwane Walcott (Mitch).

Alexander Eliot (Steve) and Cash Holland (Eunice) join the company, alongside understudies Rob Dempsey, Zach Parkin and Constanza Ruff to complete the cast for A Streetcar Named Desire at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 06 May 2023.

The smash-hit production has just received six Olivier nominations including:

Sir Peter Hall award for Best Director - Rebecca Frecknall

Best Actress in a play - Patsy Ferran

Best Actor in a play - Paul Mescal

Best Supporting Actress in a play - Anjana Vasan

Best Lighting Design - Lee Curran

Best Revival - A Streetcar Named Desire

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals.

When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall's "heart-stopping" (The Telegraph) revival of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece runs in the West End from 20 March 2023.

Paul Mescal ("tremendous" The Times) stars as Stanley alongside Patsy Ferran ("astonishingly good" Time Out) as Blanche DuBois and Anjana Vasan ("outstanding" New York Times) as Stella in this "mesmerising" (The i) production.

A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by special arrangement with The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

A Streetcar Named Desire's creative team is as follows: Director: Rebecca Frecknall; Set Designer: Madeleine Girling; Costume Designer: Merle Hensel; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Peter Rice: Composer: Angus MacRae and Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG.

A Streetcar Named Desire is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions the Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, GGRS and Los Angeles Media Fund.