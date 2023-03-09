Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced and Extra Week of Performances Added For the West End Transfer of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Further tickets will be released for sale from 11am on Monday 13 March.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Due to demand, the first release of tickets for Streetcar sold out in record time, however the current run has been extended by one week and further tickets will be released for sale from 11am on Monday 13 March. Audiences are encouraged to sign up at www.streetcarwestend.com to be the first to have access to tickets.

Reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed Almeida production are Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo), Gabriela García (Mexican Woman), Francesca Knight (understudy) Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer) and Jabez Sykes (Young Collector) alongside the previously announced Patsy Ferran (Blanche), Paul Mescal (Stanley), Anjana Vasan (Stella) and Dwane Walcott (Mitch).

Alexander Eliot (Steve) and Cash Holland (Eunice) join the company, alongside understudies Rob Dempsey, Zach Parkin and Constanza Ruff to complete the cast for A Streetcar Named Desire at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 06 May 2023.

The smash-hit production has just received six Olivier nominations including:

Sir Peter Hall award for Best Director - Rebecca Frecknall
Best Actress in a play - Patsy Ferran
Best Actor in a play - Paul Mescal

Best Supporting Actress in a play - Anjana Vasan
Best Lighting Design - Lee Curran
Best Revival - A Streetcar Named Desire

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals.

When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall's "heart-stopping" (The Telegraph) revival of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece runs in the West End from 20 March 2023.

Paul Mescal ("tremendous" The Times) stars as Stanley alongside Patsy Ferran ("astonishingly good" Time Out) as Blanche DuBois and Anjana Vasan ("outstanding" New York Times) as Stella in this "mesmerising" (The i) production.

A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by special arrangement with The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

A Streetcar Named Desire's creative team is as follows: Director: Rebecca Frecknall; Set Designer: Madeleine Girling; Costume Designer: Merle Hensel; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Peter Rice: Composer: Angus MacRae and Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG.

A Streetcar Named Desire is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions the Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, GGRS and Los Angeles Media Fund.



All new rehearsal photos have been released from Cake, embarking on tour beginning next week! Cake will be venturing on a UK tour from 13 March 2023, starting at the Mayflower Studios, Southampton. 
Choreographer and Director of Chaillot – Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane presents Corps extrêmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 May. 
There’s magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London’s West End. London Theatre Week Extension: get tickets from £15.
Leading BBC conductors and artists have signed an open letter to the BBC's Director General, protesting against the recent proposals to cut BBC Singers and funding to BBC orchestras, calling the decision 'calamitous'.

March 9, 2023

Choreographer and Director of Chaillot – Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane presents Corps extrêmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 May. 
March 9, 2023

Lagahoo Productions' joyous cabaret theatre show SPLINTERED will take Soho Theatre by storm following the outstanding audience and critical response to its Soho Upstairs run in 2022. The dazzling new production, restaged and redesigned for Soho's main stage, features choreography from Mariama Devers and cast members Nicholle Cherrie, Yolanda Ovide and Charlotte Dowding.
March 9, 2023

Beak Speaks, a masterclass with the self-proclaimed Queen of the Fringe, makes its London debut at the Hen and Chickens Theatre from 21 March having previously delighted Edinburgh Fringe audiences.
March 9, 2023

The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK tour. The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 23 April with the new company taking over from Tuesday 25 April 2023. Learn more about who is headed to the stage here!
March 9, 2023

Museum of The Home, located in the heart of the Vietnamese community on Kingsland Road, is proud to commission a new contemporary art exhibition titled No Place Like Home (A Vietnamese Exhibition) Part II.
