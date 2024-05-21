Full Cast Set For RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Further casting has been announced for RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! in Concert, which returns to its original West End home, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, on Monday 19 August and Tuesday 20 August.

Joining the previously announced Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) as Curly and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Laurey are Christina Bianco (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) as Ado Annie, Jordan Shaw (Les Misérables) as Will Parker, five-time Olivier Award nominee and two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding (Sondheim's Old Friends and Carousel) as Aunt Eller, Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Drifters Girl) as Jud Fry, Irvine Iqbal (The Witches) as Ali Hakim, Nicole-Lily Baisden (Anything Goes) as Gertie and Sebastien Torkia (Guys & Dolls) as Andrew. The cast is completed by George Beet (Assistant Choreographer), Ashleigh Graham (Assistant Choreographer), David McIntosh, Amonik Melaco, Carrie Willis, David Winters, Jessica Wright and the London Musical Theatre Chorus.

The production is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Bill Deamer, and features Robert Russell Bennett's full original 28-piece orchestrations performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Ben Glassberg, with sound design by Tom Marshall, set & costume design by Rebecca Brower, lighting design by Tim Deiling, casting by Sarah-Jane Price, production management by Pete Kramer and company stage management by Peter Barnett.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! opened on Broadway in 1943 and later transferred to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for its West End premiere in 1947. OKLAHOMA! was Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration, and features some of their most loved songs, including ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'', ‘The Surrey with the Fringe on Top' and the titular title song ‘Oklahoma!'.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! in Concert is produced by JAS Theatricals, Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the team behind the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert of Love Never Dies.

