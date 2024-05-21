BONNIE & CLYDE UK and Ireland Tour Cancels Remainder of Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK and Ireland tour of Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, originally set to run through October 2024, has cancelled the remainder of its run.

According to a statement from the show's team, reported by West End Theatre, the reason for the early closing is due to "disappointing ticket sales", making it "no longer financially viable to continue with the tour."

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical will conclude its UK & Ireland tour with immediate effect.



We would like to thank the extremely hard working and endlessly talented cast and company that have entertained thousands of audience members across the country with this production. pic.twitter.com/f7TpjpbzG6 — Bonnie & Clyde (@Bonnie_clydeLDN) May 21, 2024

The UK & Ireland tour of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical opened hot on the heels of two hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

