Cast Set For SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS at The Other Palace

The cast has been announced for Songs for Slutty Girls, a new musical by New York-based composer and lyricist Kailey Marshall, which will receive its UK premiere in a staged reading at The Other Palace on Saturday 8 June.



Songs for Slutty Girls explores the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, represented by four aspects of her personality: Heart, Gut, Head and Hips. At the start of a New Year, she hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*** boys?



The show stars Dominique Roberts (Head), Emily Ooi (Heart), Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister (Gut) and Charlotte Jaconelli (Hips). The show's pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs for Slutty Girls is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.



Kailey Marshall creates queer, femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall's work has been featured at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama's, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center. She said: “I started writing Songs for Slutty Girls when I was 20. I looked at the musical theatre canon and realised that there weren't any funny, truthful songs about sex or sexuality from the female perspective. My hope for this show is that it's an opportunity to dance in your seat, drunk text your ex, and realise that you're not alone in this crazy world of sex and dating.”



Songs for Slutty Girls is directed by Tania Azevedo (&Juliet, Heathers, But I'm a Cheerleader), with Music Direction by Jenny Deacon (Six The Musical UK Tour) and Casting Direction by Peter Noden. Songs for Slutty Girls is produced by Dominique Roberts and Marlo Kane.

