Equity Votes to Campaign For the Abolition of Student Tuition Fees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UK Equity has voted to actively campaign and lobby for the abolition of student tuition fees for drama schools at its recent 2024 conference.

According to the recap of the conference on Equity's website, a motion carried from the Student Deputies Committee asked Council to actively campaign for the abolition of student tuition fees, a return of maintenance grants and more funding opportunities for lifelong learning.

Several young people and current and former students took to the podium to give speeches on why this motion was so important and imperative to the future of learning.

The motion was passed unanimously.

Read the full conference recap here.

Comments