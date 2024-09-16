First Venues Revealed For New UK Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAMMA MIA! will launch a new UK tour in 2025: opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton in October, before visiting Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh, with further dates to be announced.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world and now there's never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical. Whatever age you are, you can't help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Now in its 26th year, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 11 million people and has played over 10,000 performances in London's West End. The MAMMA MIA! International Tour has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, performed more than 3,750 shows and has been seen by over 7.3 million people. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! has been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said: “It's fabulous that MAMMA MIA! will be returning to Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh. MAMMA MIA!'s much-loved story inspired by ABBA's irresistible hits is celebrating 25 years in the West End and continues to thrill audiences around the world. We can't wait to again visit these great cities with the new UK Tour and welcome back audiences to our Greek island idyll!”

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The MAMMA MIA! UK Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

Tour Dates

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

24 October – 8 November 2025

General on sale: Wed 2 October 2024 at 10am

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/mamma-mia-2025/

Bristol Hippodrome

11 - 22 November 2025

General on sale: Tue 17 September 2024 at 10am

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/mamma-mia/bristol-hippodrome

New Theatre Oxford

25 November – 6 December 2025

General on sale: Tue 17 September 2024 at 10am

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/mamma-mia/oxford-new-theatre

Edinburgh Playhouse

9 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

General on sale: Tue 17 September 2024 at 10am

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/mamma-mia/edinburgh-playhouse

