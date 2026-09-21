Feature: 'Embraces Laughter, Vulnerability, Creativity And The Human Experience': The Launch Of SHEDINBURGH At The Young Vic

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Bringing the spirit of Edinburgh Fringe to the Young Vic, Shedinburgh offers an inviting celebration of theatrical creativity, heartfelt storytelling and performers who know how to make audiences laugh, reflect and feel.

There is something wonderfully exciting about extending the magic of the Edinburgh Fringe beyond the Scottish capital, and Shedinburgh in London delivers precisely that. Bringing together a selection of performers and productions fresh from their sell out Edinburgh Fringe season, the festival offers audiences an opportunity to experience some of the best of the festival at the Young Vic's Maria Studio until 10 October.

The opening celebrations on Saturday 19 September, hosted by Multitude Media and Francesca Moody Productions, captured the welcoming spirit of the occasion. With performances taking place throughout the day. Shedinburgh in London feels less like a conventional theatre event and more like an invitation into a vibrant creative community, where artists and audiences come together to celebrate live performance. The Maria Studio has been dressed to impress, with a beautiful, homely set filled with indulgent knick-knacks which immediately creates a sense of warmth and familiarity. The space is particularly welcoming, offering an intimate environment in which the distinctive voices of the performers can take centre stage. There is a genuine feeling that audiences are being invited to share in something special, rather than simply taking their seats for another theatrical performance.

Among the opening day's programme are two shows which demonstrate the remarkable range of Shedinburgh's offering: Songs From Across the Sueniverse, led by Sue Timms and The Sues band, and Dom McGovern's stand-up show Prize Hog. While both productions are rooted in comedy, they explore meaningful themes of loneliness, resilience, identity and the challenges of navigating life, proving that laughter and emotional depth can work together with extraordinary effect.

The Shedinburgh Team

Photo credit: Matt Crossick

Songs From Across the Sueniverse: Finding Humanity in the Everyday

Songs From Across the Sueniverse is a heartfelt and important show which highlights the significance of noticing what happens within our communities. Led by Sue Timms and her team of musicians in their distinctive grey cardigans, the production combines musical comedy with a thoughtful exploration of human experience.

Created by Daf James and Ben Lewis, the show takes audiences on an extraordinary journey, exploring themes which extend from bereavement and homelessness to dangerous liaisons, risk and recklessness, a rave in a forest, kindness from an unexpected saint and the realities of depression and a lack of care. It is a production which understands the importance of finding humour in life's complexities without diminishing the seriousness of the experiences being explored.

Through its vibrant songs and engaging storytelling, Songs From Across the Sueniverse brings together a collection of stories which are both entertaining and deeply human. Sue Timms, accompanied by her faithful band of Sues, leads the journey with an infectious energy, creating a performance which is as life affirming as it is thought provoking. The comedy provides a welcome sense of joy, while the narrative reaches into more difficult territory, reflecting on the ways in which people experience loss, isolation and the need for compassion.

Songs From Across the Sueniverse

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint

What makes the show particularly meaningful is its attention to small acts of kindness and the difference they can make. Beneath the lively musical numbers and humorous moments lies a deeper message about the importance of community, care and recognising the people around us. The songs are vibrant, the tale is engaging and the emotional journey is substantial. Although the production is full of laughter, it is never afraid to acknowledge sadness, making it a show which leaves audiences with plenty to consider long after the final song. Songs From Across the Sueniverse demonstrates how musical comedy can be both hugely enjoyable and socially conscious, offering a reminder that even the smallest gestures of kindness can have a lasting impact.

Dom McGovern: Prize Hog: Comedy with Something Important to Say

Dom McGovern's Prize Hog offers a compelling look at the damage created from expectations. The Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated debut hour of stand-up explores the pressures placed upon society by the media, particularly in relation to weight, body image and the expectations surrounding appearance. McGovern is irresistibly likeable, bringing a confident stage presence and a natural ability to engage with the audience. His crowd work is particularly effective, creating an atmosphere in which the performance feels spontaneous, energetic and wonderfully personal. He possesses the qualities of the best kind of diva, commanding the stage while maintaining an approachable and entertaining connection with those watching.

Yet beneath the humour lies a more serious conversation about issues which are too often overlooked, or discussed without sufficient understanding and compassion. McGovern raises the importance of talking more openly about male eating disorders and the need for better support for those experiencing them. The show also explores food addiction, inadequacy, emptiness, the journey towards recovery and improved mental health. These are substantial subjects, but McGovern approaches them through relatable comedy, allowing the audience to engage with difficult experiences in an accessible way.

Dom McGovern

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint

What is particularly effective is the way in which the show recognises the pressures which individuals face in a society increasingly shaped by media expectations and ideals of appearance. Rather than allowing these issues to remain hidden behind superficial conversations about weight and image, McGovern brings them into the spotlight, encouraging a more honest discussion about the impact they can have on people's lives.

His performance is both entertaining and engaging, with crowd interaction adding to the sense that audiences are part of the experience. There is an assuredness to his delivery which allows him to move between the ridiculous and the reflective, demonstrating how stand-up comedy can create space for conversations about mental health, addiction and self-worth. Prize Hog is a reminder that comedy is an important platform to address challenging subjects.

The Shedinburgh Team,

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick

The Spirit of Shedinburgh in London

The experience of Shedinburgh in London is ultimately about more than individual performances. It is a celebration of the creative spirit which makes the Edinburgh Fringe so distinctive, bringing together a variety of artists and stories within an intimate and welcoming setting. From the warmth of the Maria Studio's carefully considered surroundings to the diversity of the performances, the festival creates an atmosphere in which audiences can discover new voices, engage with important ideas and enjoy the sheer pleasure of live theatre.

Songs From Across the Sueniverse and Prize Hog demonstrate two different approaches to performance, yet both share an ability to connect with audiences meaningfully. Together, they reflect the breadth of what Shedinburgh in London has to offer. This is a festival which embraces laughter, vulnerability, creativity and the human experience, providing a platform for artists whose work can entertain while also encouraging audiences to think differently. With its sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season behind it and a warm welcome awaiting audiences at the Young Vic, Shedinburgh in London is a joyful reminder of the importance of live performance and the communities which form around it. For anyone looking to experience the spirit of Edinburgh Fringe in London, Shedinburgh offers a wonderfully inviting opportunity to celebrate theatre, comedy and the power of stories which stay with you.

Shedinburgh runs at the Young Vic's Maria Studio until 10 October 2026.

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