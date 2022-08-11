Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive: Tickets for THE BLACK CAT CABARET PRESENTS HALCYON NIGHTS

Experience old school glamour for a strictly limited season

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022 Â 
Exclusive: Tickets for THE BLACK CAT CABARET PRESENTS HALCYON NIGHTS

Exclusive: Tickets for The Black Cat Cabaret Presents Halcyon Nights from Â£39

Crazy Coqs' iconic Saturday night residency show, The Black Cat Cabaret presents an evening of old school Hollywood glamour meets underground London nightlife, performed by live jazz musicians and a stellar cabaret variety cast!


Welcome to The Halcyon - a nightclub in the golden age, a darkly glittering jewel in the heart of the city. A place where riotous jazz rhythms fill the air, where showbiz goes to get loose. Who's making it and who's faking it? Pull up a chair, stick around for a while and you just might find out.

Halcyon Nights is the first new original production from The Black Cat Cabaret since Bohemia in 2018. Now in its 10th anniversary year, the company has been dazzling audiences from Soho to Monaco with its innovative brand of variety entertainment since 2012.


Cast and creative team includes: Joanna Woodward (Pretty Woman, Beautiful), Yann Leblanc (Flip Fabrique, Cirque Eloize), L'Sheila Sisters, Coryna and musicians from Wandering Soul. Director Laura Corcoran (Frisky & Mannish, Hotel Black Cat), Musical Director Dave O'Brien.

Exclusive: Tickets for The Black Cat Cabaret Presents Halcyon Nights from Â£39


Limited season August 6-21 2022, exclusively at Crazy Coqs.




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-HassanÂ is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic andÂ journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Rematch to Recreate RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE as an Immersive Experience
August 10, 2022

Rematch, the sporting time machine, is to recreate Rumble In The Jungle as an immersive experience, coming in 2023.
No Booking Fee for THE GREAT GATSBY
August 10, 2022

No Booking Fee for The Great Gatsby at Gatsby's Mansion
Royal Albert Hall CEO Craig Hassall to Step Down
August 10, 2022

Royal Albert Hall CEO Craig HassallÂ will step down at the start of the 2023 season, having accepted a position asÂ President and Chief Executive of Playhouse SquareÂ in Cleveland, Ohio.Â 
THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled
August 10, 2022

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Live in ConcertÂ at the Royal Albert Hall has been cancelled, according to their website.
Above The Stag Theatre Issues Explanation For Sudden Closure
August 9, 2022

LGBTQ+ venue Above The Stage has issued a statement explaining that their sudden closure was due to the impossibilty to come up with 'a feasible business plan'.