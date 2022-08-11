Exclusive: Tickets for The Black Cat Cabaret Presents Halcyon Nights from Â£39

Crazy Coqs' iconic Saturday night residency show, The Black Cat Cabaret presents an evening of old school Hollywood glamour meets underground London nightlife, performed by live jazz musicians and a stellar cabaret variety cast!



Welcome to The Halcyon - a nightclub in the golden age, a darkly glittering jewel in the heart of the city. A place where riotous jazz rhythms fill the air, where showbiz goes to get loose. Who's making it and who's faking it? Pull up a chair, stick around for a while and you just might find out.

Halcyon Nights is the first new original production from The Black Cat Cabaret since Bohemia in 2018. Now in its 10th anniversary year, the company has been dazzling audiences from Soho to Monaco with its innovative brand of variety entertainment since 2012.



Cast and creative team includes: Joanna Woodward (Pretty Woman, Beautiful), Yann Leblanc (Flip Fabrique, Cirque Eloize), L'Sheila Sisters, Coryna and musicians from Wandering Soul. Director Laura Corcoran (Frisky & Mannish, Hotel Black Cat), Musical Director Dave O'Brien.

Limited season August 6-21 2022, exclusively at Crazy Coqs.