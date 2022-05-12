Exclusive Ticket Prices for & JULIET!
See the remix of the most famous love story in the world & Juliet.
What if Juliet's famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate?
Join Juliet on this sensational journey of self-discovery and second chances, told through some of the most glittering pop anthems of the last three decades from legendary songwriter Max Martin, including ...'Baby One More Time', 'Since U Been Gone', 'Roar' and 'Can't Feel My Face', all brilliantly arranged by the Tony and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.
Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, this vibrant and vital brand-new West End musical is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) with a story by David West Read (Netflix's Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber and stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour.
& Juliet is the hilariously irreverent new musical that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...
Save up to 47% - tickets from £20
Was £73 and £67.50 - Now £50
Was £60.50 and £54 - Now £40
Was £48 - Now £30
Was £38 - Now £20
Valid: Monday to Thursday and Friday matinee performances plus Friday 3 June evening performance and Saturday 4 June matinee performance. From 12 May to 4 June.
Valid: Friday performances from 12 May to 4 June.
Book by 17 May 2022 here!