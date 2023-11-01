Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive Presale for Mean Girls, with Exclusive Pay No Fees Period

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic…

Get in, loser, Mean Girls is going to London. Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), comes to the Savoy Theatre next spring.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch –and YES London, we’re making it happen! The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget…on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Tickets From £25 for Mean Girls

Exclusive Pay No Fees period: 01 November - 15 November.

Valid on performances from 05 June to 25 July 2024 on price bands A-D only.

Preview

A = £70

B = £55

C = £39.50

D = £25

Off Peak

A = £82.50

B = £60.00

C = £45.00

D = £35.00

Peak

A = £89.50

B = £65.00

C = £50.00

D = £39.50

Valid on all performances until 25 July 2024.

Mean Girls is at the Savoy Theatre from 6 June - 27 October 2024