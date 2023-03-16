Exclusive Presale for A STRANGE LOOP at the Barbican Theatre

A Strange Loop, the ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every 'Best Musical' award on Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage of the Barbican this June for a one time only, limited season.



Grab your chance to see Michael R. Jackson's blisteringly funny, 'audacious and uproarious' (The Guardian) heart-felt masterwork, which exposes a young black artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life onstage by a hilarious, straight-shooting Ensemble.



A Strange Loop is 'a dazzling ride' (New York Times), 'screamingly funny. Unmissable. The musical we've been waiting for.' (Time Out) and this is your ONLY chance to see it in the UK.

A Strange Loop

Presale 16 - 19 March. Tickets on general sale on 20 March