Exclusive: First Listen to Music From THE STATIONMASTER; Album to Be Released This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new British musical THE STATIONMASTER has recorded an album of The Complete Work with top West End talent, to be released on Friday 26 July 2024, giving free access on all major digital platforms (including Spotify and YouTube). BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to the song 'Run Away' from the musical. Check out the video!

THE STATIONMASTER has a book by Susannah Pearse and music and lyrics by Tim Connor, inspired by Horváth’s Judgment Day translated by Christopher Hampton. With thrilling orchestrations by Drama Desk Winner and Tony nominee Jason Carr.

1955. A small close-knit provincial community in The Lake District. THE STATIONMASTER tells the dark tale of railway stationmaster, Thomas Price, and the secret kiss with Anna that causes him to miss a crucial signal. The resulting train crash kills 12 people. How far will Thomas go to cover up his fatal mistake? So, start the lies, the dangerous gossip and the guilt as all their provincial lives speed to a tragic collision…

Stage favourite Alex Young plays Anna. Alex is currently starring as Virginia Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the West End. Her meteoric musical theatre career includes acclaimed performances that have taken her from the RNT, The Almeida, The Crucible Sheffield and into the West End including Cold War, Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Follies, Showboat, I Can’t Sing and Terry Giliam’s Into The Woods.

Alex Young says ‘This piece is a sumptuous, sweeping, ambitious and epic new musical. Anna is a delicious part. Complex, flawed, occasionally uningratiating, but beautifully accessible. I’m so pleased that after many years knowing her, I’ve had the chance to play her in this terrific recording.’

Nigel Richards plays the railway stationmaster, Thomas Price, the pillar of the local community. Nigel’s West End musical theatre credits alone include: The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Martin Guerre, Ayckbourn/Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves, Bob Wilson’s iconic production of Tom Wait’s The Black Rider, the title role in Floyd Collins, and Kurt Weill’s Songs From A Hotel Bedroom at the ROH.

Nigel Richards says ‘Being part of The Stationmaster has been one of the most creative, empowering and thrilling projects to work on. The role of Thomas is the most beautifully written, nuanced, emotionally electric and morally ambiguous parts I have ever played. With this recording, I hope to show the world that this piece is the greatest unknown musical in the history of the British musical theatre.'

The merciless local village gossip Mrs Deakin is played by Nicola Sloane, a West End stalwart, currently starring in the original cast of Standing At The Sky's Edge. Nicola‘s credits in the West End alone include Backstairs Billy, The Sound of Music, Acorn Antiques, A Little Night Music, Spend Spend Spend, Martin Guerre, Les Misérables, London Road, Enter the Guardsman.

The award-winning Canadian actress Jessica Sherman plays the stationmaster’s unhappy wife Catherine Price. Jessica’s roles in London and Canada include Dear Evan Hansen originating the role of Heidi Hansen in Canada and winning, Best Actress, Toronto Critics’ Choice, Rock’n’Roll - Royal Court/West End, Kelly V Kelly, The Sound of Music, Harley Quinn in Batman Live - World Arena Tour.

Composer and lyricist Tim Connor says: 'Working on The Stationmaster with Susannah Pearse has been a joyous collaboration. We wrote the four leads with Nigel Richards, Alex Young, Jessica Sherman and Nicola Sloane in our mind's eye; so, to have captured their definitive interpretations in this amazing studio recording:

The Stationmaster is stupendously out in the world! The Complete Work concept album is just the beginning for audiences, performers and producers alike to discover The Stationmaster.'

There has always been an industry buzz from professional musical theatre afficionados about the score and the story of THE STATIONMASTER – with its anthemic songs including the showstopping ballad Anna sung by the stationmaster as he dreams of a life with Anna; or Anna’s passionate song desperate to change her repressed life and Run Away; and the scene setting, rhythmic and rumbling The 6.59 with no mistaking a steam train is hurtling down the track.

The new British musical THE STATIONMASTER will move and entertain. Created by Stiles and Drewe Prize winning songwriter Tim Connor and librettist Susannah Pearse, The Complete Work concept album is released via Auburn Jam Records.

Cast: Nigel Richards as Thomas Price - The Stationmaster, Alex Young - Anna Cartwright, Jessica Sherman as Catherine Price, Nicola Sloane as Mrs Deakin, John Coates as Martin Cartwright, Kailun Dennie as Davey, Abiona Omonua as Mrs Teasley, Rhys Jennings as Inspector / Joe / Judge / Ghost, Adam Stickler as Mr Teasley / Sargeant.

Ensemble: Tomas Aleman, Katherine Douglas, Shannon Herbert, Joe Partridge, Katie Rough, Kirsten Ruth, Samuel Trotman, Andrew Kenny.

Production team: Orchestrator Jason Carr (Drama Desk Winner and Tony nominee, Fiddler on the Roof, La Cage Aux Folles), Conductor Chris Guard (The Time Traveller’s Wife), Director Emma Kilbey (Zog, Zog and the Flying Doctors, Young Frankenstein, Donna Macbeth for the Verona Shakespeare Festival, Bryony Lavery’s A Wedding Story, Fame for Theatre Workshop, award-winning Steal Compass), Music production, sound design, recording, mixing and mastering Joe & Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music.

Comments