Exclusive 48 Hour Presale for Lyric Hammersmith's New Season

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced its Spring/Summer 2024 Season, opening April 2024 with Minority Report. The sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Philip K. Dick reunites director Max Webster and Simon Friend Entertainment for the first time since the success of the five-time Olivier Award-winning Life of Pi.

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White, written by Alice Childress and directed by Monique Touko will play from 31 May – 29 June. Touko returns to the Lyric following the sell-out success of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Set in 1918 in South Carolina, Alice Childress' 1962 play is about interracial love and the brutalising effect of anti-miscegenation laws.

Fangirls, written and composed by Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, will close the season in a six week run from 13 July – 24 August. The multi-award-winning Australian pop musical phenomenon makes its UK premiere in a brand-new production co-produced with Sonia Friedman Productions. Edna is in love with Harry. But she's a 14-year-old misfit and he's a singer in the biggest boyband in the world. Fangirls is the embodiment of the rush of first love; an effervescent, adrenaline-fuelled, electrifying night out.

