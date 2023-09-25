Exclusive 48 Hour Presale for Lyric Hammersmith's New Season

Exclusive 48 Hour Presale for Lyric Hammersmith's New Season

Check out the shows playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre during our exclusive 48-hour presale.

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced its Spring/Summer 2024 Season, opening April 2024 with Minority Report. The sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Philip K. Dick reunites director Max Webster and Simon Friend Entertainment for the first time since the success of the five-time Olivier Award-winning Life of Pi

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White, written by Alice Childress and directed by Monique Touko will play from 31 May – 29 June. Touko returns to the Lyric following the sell-out success of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Set in 1918 in South Carolina, Alice Childress' 1962 play is about interracial love and the brutalising effect of anti-miscegenation laws.

Fangirls, written and composed by Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, will close the season in a six week run from 13 July – 24 August. The multi-award-winning Australian pop musical phenomenon makes its UK premiere in a brand-new production co-produced with Sonia Friedman Productions. Edna is in love with Harry. But she's a 14-year-old misfit and he's a singer in the biggest boyband in the world. Fangirls is the embodiment of the rush of first love; an effervescent, adrenaline-fuelled, electrifying night out.

Minority Report plays at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 19 April – 18 May 2024.

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White plays at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 31 May – 29 June 2024

Fangirls plays at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 13 July – 24 August 2024.




