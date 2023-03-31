Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emmanuel Sonubi Adds Extra Date at Leicester Square Theatre On His Debut Tour With Emancipated

Emmanuel will now perform his award nominated show Emancipated at Leicester Square Theatre on 27th May.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi has added an extra date to his debut tour. Due to demand, Emmanuel will now perform his award nominated show Emancipated at Leicester Square Theatre on 27th May.

Tickets are on sale now and are available via www.emmanuelstandup.com.

Emmanuel Sonubi was born and raised in North London and Emancipated looks at many of the elements of his life such as being raised the only boy and the youngest of six children (that's right - 5 older sisters). We find out that looks can be very deceptive and about what has led him to become the person that he is today.

Emancipated also covers Emmanuel's time as a doorman in some of the scariest clubs in London, his career in musical theatre and life as a parent to two young children. Through his hilarious storytelling, we look deeper into all the experiences that shaped his personality and opinions today as he describes how after many years of conforming to various environments, he decided to step away from both the left and the right, freeing himself from the stress that comes with it. This is an hour not to be missed from one of the UK's fastest rising comedians.

Emmanuel made his TV debut on Comedy Central UK and was recently on The John Bishop Show (ITV), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV 2) and Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), Sorry I Didn't Know (ITV) and heard on number BBC Radio shows including The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Edinburgh Fringe Award; Nominees show.

Sonubi has only been on the comedy circuit for what feels like five minutes and he's already garnering himself a reputation as the 'one to watch', having gone from open spot to closing BBC's Live at the Apollo in an incredibly short space of time. His comedy career only started at the end 2015 and Emmanuel has since become regular favourite at the prestigious Comedy Store in London. He has gone on to perform at many of the largest clubs in the UK and festivals including Altitude Comedy Festival in Austria, The International Comedy Festival in Rotterdam, Comedy Central Live, Camp Bestival, Download, Otherlands, Kendall Calling, Tramlines, Y-Not and performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2022 to name a few.

Emmanuel Sonubi said: "The last few years have seemed to fly by. From open spot, to closing Live at the Apollo... and now I'm about to go on my first solo tour. Get your name on the list!

Tour Dates

MARCH 2023

Friday, 10th March 2023 London, Soho Theatre

Saturday, 11th March 2023 London, Soho Theatre

Friday, 31 March 2023 Glasgow, Oran Mor

APRIL 2023

Tuesday, 11 April 2023 Maidenhead, Norden Farm

Wednesday, 12 April 2023 Bath, Rondo Theatre

Thursday, 13 April 2023 London, North Finchley, Arts Depot

Friday, 14 April 2023 Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Saturday, 15 April 2023 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion Studios

Sunday, 16 April 2023 Salford, Lowry Studio

Thursday, 20 April 2023 Aylesbury, Waterside Studio

Friday, 21 April 2023 Reading, South Street

Saturday, 22 April 2023 Hemel Hempstead, Old Town Hall

Wednesday, 26 April 2023 Bury, The Met Studio

Thursday, 27 April 2023 Birmingham, MAC Theatre

Friday, 28 April 2023 Bradford, Studio

Saturday, 29 April 2023 Darwen, Library Theatre

Sunday, 30 April 2023 Liverpool, Hot Water Comedy Club

MAY 2023

Wednesday, 3 May 2023 Bordon, Phoenix Arts

Thursday, 4 May 2023 Guildford, G Live Studio

Friday, 5 May 2023 Crawley, Hawth Theatre Studio

Thursday, 18 May 2023 Chorley, Little Theatre

Friday, 19 May 2023 Darlington, Darlington Hullabaloo

Saturday, 20 May 2023 Liverpool, Philharmonic

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 Brighton, Komedia

Wednesday, 24 May 2023 Swindon, Arts Centre

Saturday 27 May 2023 LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre - *NEW DATE

Wednesday, 31 May 2023 Barnard Castle, The Witham

JUNE 2023

Thursday, 8th June Southampton, The Attic




